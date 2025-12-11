Kim Tate fighting for her life after shocking betrayal, but Christmas spoilers confirm her fate

Kim Tate’s nightmare in the woods in Emmerdale tonight leaves her gravely injured, totally alone… and running out of time.

But upcoming spoilers confirm her fate – and it’s set to shape her entire Christmas.

Sam and Lydia have betrayed Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate in peril in Emmerdale after Lydia and Sam’s betrayal

Kim has spent the week being a little too sharp with Lydia Dingle. However Lydia was completely unaware Kim was secretly arranging something huge for her.

So Lydia, convinced Kim had simply turned cold, agreed to help Sam betray their boss.

Sam organised a dodgy shoot on Home Farm land with a group of banned lads, and Lydia helped by supplying food and keeping Kim well away from the estate.

What Lydia didn’t know was that Kim had planned a massive surprise – Jason Donovan performing live at the Woolpack, just for her.

By the time Lydia realised what Kim had been doing, the guilt hit hard. She and Sam vowed Kim could never discover their deception. And for a moment, it looked like they’d managed to keep it hidden.

But Vanessa had spotted the dangerous shoot and went straight to Kim with the truth.

Disaster strikes

Kim raced out to investigate – but viewers were left horrified when the next scene showed her lying helpless in the woods, unable to move or reach her phone as night began to fall.

With nobody aware she’s in danger, Kim is left at the mercy of the elements. Will anyone find her before it’s too late?

Kim is lifeless and alone (Credit: ITV)

Does Kim Tate die in Emmerdale? Spoilers confirm what happens next

Christmas and New Year spoilers shared earlier this week confirm Kim does survive the ordeal. But life doesn’t get any easier.

Still recovering from her injuries, Kim finds herself completely alone this festive season – emotionally and literally.

Joe has already been kicked out of Home Farm. Actor Ned Porteous told the Daily Star that Joe is basically ousted because Kim is furious over “what he has done to her horse.”

But what did he do – and could it tie into Kim’s accident?

Ned teased Joe believed he was doing the right thing, but Kim can’t forgive him. Even when he tries to make amends, she forces him out and cancels her family Christmas dinner.

Kim Tate is left totally alone in Emmerdale this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Another accident leaves Kim vulnerable

Still injured and isolated, Kim suffers a fall at Home Farm and is unable to get up. She manages to call for help – but isn’t pleased when Lydia arrives.

Kim, furious about Lydia’s betrayal, dismisses her the moment she’s back on her feet.

But Lydia refuses to leave. She stays put, determined to look after Kim whether she wants the help or not. Could this be the start of Kim thawing… just a little?

Joe has been kicked out of Home Farm after the incident (Credit: ITV)

Joe faces Christmas alone – or does he?

Joe’s further attempts to win Kim round fail, leaving him without a home for the holidays.

Ned Porteous teased Joe will spend Christmas somewhere “a little different,” and fans are convinced that could mean with Belle and the Dingles – possibly setting up a major storyline next year.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

