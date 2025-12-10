Emmerdale spoilers for Thu Dec 11: Kim’s surprise treat for Lydia turns deadly in major cliffhanger

Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday December 11 reveal double horror Kim Tate – first a betrayal from Lydia, then a devastating twist that leaves Kim fighting for her life.

As Kim prepares the ultimate surprise guest (yes, Jason Donovan), Lydia is secretly helping Sam pull off a banned shoot on Home Farm land. And by the end of the episode, Kim’s life hangs in the balance…

Here’s everything Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday night have to say.

Sam and Lydia are going behind Kim’s back (Credit: ITV)

1. Lydia goes behind Kim’s back

Lydia and Sam have had enough of how Kim and Joe have been treating them, and with money tight, they make a risky decision to earn some extra cash behind Kim’s back.

Sam agrees to organise a shoot on Home Farm land – with a group of lads Kim had previously banned. The money offered is too good to refuse, and Sam plans to use the cash to fix the electrics and buy the family a huge Christmas turkey.

Lydia, meanwhile, is tasked with keeping Kim miles away from the estate while the shoot takes place. She pushes Kim to attend the Christmas Fayre, promising to meet her there.

But the shoot quickly spirals, with the group demanding a full gourmet banquet. As Kim grows increasingly anxious that Lydia hasn’t joined her, the risk of the whole scheme being exposed grows by the minute. Will Lydia make it to the village before Kim grows suspicious?

Lydia can’t believe Jason Donovan is performing for her (Credit: ITV)

2. Jason Donovan performs in Emmerdale spoilers

When Lydia eventually arrives, Kim wastes no time dragging her to the Woolpack – clearly desperate for her to see something.

Lydia is baffled… until Jason Donovan appears on stage.

Realising Kim has organised the surprise just for her, Lydia is overwhelmed. The pop icon performs for the delighted villagers – though one person is not thrilled. Bob is left miffed after assuming he’d be topping the bill himself!

Things aren’t looking good for Kim Tate in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

3. Kim Tate left for dead

As Jason’s performance goes on, Vanessa arrives at the pub and urgently seeks out Kim. She informs her that a dangerous, rowdy shoot is happening back at Home Farm – and she witnessed the whole thing.

While Sam believes he has pulled off the perfect secret job, Vanessa’s seen enough to blow everything wide open.

Kim heads straight to investigate, but things quickly take a horrifying turn. She’s later seen in the woods, gravely injured, unable to move her leg as the light begins to fade.

With no way to call for help and night closing in, Kim lies helpless on the forest floor – left with nothing but the hope someone finds her… or the terrifying possibility that she won’t survive.

