Emmerdale: Dylan’s fate finally revealed as ITVX episode drops major update

Emmerdale has finally delivered the update on Dylan viewers have been waiting for – and it’s a big one. After days of silence around Dylan Penders’ condition following his brutal hit-and-run, today’s early ITVX episode (Thursday December 11) finally hints at whether he’ll survive.

And the news leaves Paddy stunned.

*WARNING: Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday December 11 follow. Although the episode has not aired on ITV yet, it is already available to view on ITVX and YouTube*

Ray ran Dylan down to prove his power (Credit: ITV)

Dylan fights for life after Celia and Ray’s horrific attack in Emmerdale

Dylan has been in a critically ill state ever since Ray deliberately ran him down last week – an attack Ray made sure Marlon, Rhona and April were forced to watch over a video call.

In a sickening twist, Ray even injected Dylan with heroin to make it look like a relapse had caused the ‘accident’. Although Ray later called an ambulance, doctors warned Paddy and April to prepare for the worst.

As far as the villains were concerned, Dylan being in an induced coma was ideal. Celia and Ray were counting on him either dying… or waking with severe brain damage, unable to talk.

Dylan is in a coma right now (Credit: ITV)

ITVX episode confirms a shift in Dylan’s condition

But in today’s early release, Paddy gets the shock of his life when doctors reveal Dylan is actually improving.

Medics tell him Dylan is showing positive signs of recovery, and they are now considering bringing him out of the coma soon.

It’s the first glimmer of hope since the attack – and it sends Marlon racing ahead in his thinking. If Dylan wakes and tells the truth, surely this must spell the end of Celia and Ray?

Will Celia and Ray strike again?

Of course, news of Dylan’s potential recovery won’t sit well with the pair who tried to silence him permanently.

If Dylan wakes up and talks, everything collapses for them – and Marlon knows it. But will Ray and Celia make another attempt to keep him quiet for good?

Is this the beginning of the end of their reign?

Dylan waking up could change everything… Or, in true Emmerdale style, this sliver of hope might be just the calm before a much darker storm.

Will Dylan survive long enough to expose them? Or are Celia and Ray already working on a plan to finish what they started?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

