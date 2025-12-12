Rhona’s Woolpack confrontation sets up major twist for Dylan in Emmerdale ITVX episode

Rhona Goskirk finds herself in even deeper trouble in tonight’s Emmerdale – and her latest desperate decision may have put coma-patient Dylan Penders in even greater danger.

This week has seen Rhona and Marlon scrambling to find any way of breaking free from Celia Daniels and Ray Walters’ terrifying grip. Every attempt has failed. With April still trapped in the pair’s drug-dealing operation, Rhona takes one final gamble… with potentially fatal consequences.

*WARNING: Emmerdale spoilers ahead for Friday December 12 taken from ITVX/YouTube early release, which will not air on ITV until 7.30pm.

Ray ran Dylan down to prove his power (Credit: ITV)

Dylan set to wake in hospital in Emmerdale – but danger still looms

In Thursday night’s episode (December 11), Paddy was thrilled to learn that doctors planned to wake Dylan from his coma. The teen has been fighting for his life ever since Ray Walters ran him over last week. The attack, viewers know, was ordered by Celia as a brutal warning after April tried to escape her clutches.

While Paddy remains unaware of Ray’s involvement, Rhona, Marlon and April do know the truth. But they are stuck in an impossible situation of how to do anything about it.

With doctors previously urging everyone to prepare for the worst, news of Dylan’s improvement brought huge relief. Marlon is now clinging to the hope that once Dylan wakes, he’ll be able to tell police exactly what happened.

Rhona really messes up today (Credit: ITV)

Rhona confronts Celia – and instantly regrets it

But in tonight’s instalment, Rhona decides she can’t sit back and hope for the best. Cornering Celia in the Woolpack toilets, she makes a risky offer: she’ll take over dealing for Celia until April’s debt is cleared.

Celia shuts her down immediately, insisting Rhona doesn’t have it in her. She then reveals she was once in April’s position herself – and only survived by rising to the top.

Celia warns: “Everywhere April goes, men’s bodies litter the pavement. Don’t let Dylan’s be the next one.” To Rhona, it sounds like a chilling threat.

Panicking, Rhona snaps back that Dylan is going to wake up, and that they will all go to the police together. The moment the words leave her mouth, she realises she’s made a catastrophic mistake.

Has Rhona just put a target on Dylan’s back in Emmerdale?

Rushing to Marlon, Rhona insists they now need to guard Dylan around the clock, convinced Celia and Ray will try to silence him permanently.

But with the gang’s eyes seemingly everywhere, is protecting him even possible? Or has Rhona’s impulsive outburst just signed Dylan’s death warrant?

