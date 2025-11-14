Emmerdale star reveals chilling reason Celia never removes her neck tie

Celia Daniels has fast become one of Emmerdale’s most talked-about newcomers – and not just because she’s running the village’s Modern Slavery and County Lines operation. Fans can’t stop discussing her striking appearance, especially her now-signature neck scarf.

Now actress Jaye Griffiths has revealed the dark reason behind Celia’s ever-present neck tie… and it’s far more disturbing than viewers expected.

Celia’s choice of clothing is interesting (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled by Celia’s farmer-chic look

Since arriving in the summer, Celia has rubbed up nearly everyone the wrong way. She clashed instantly with Moira, Paddy was mauled by her dog, and despite Celia’s attempts to blend in, she’s continued to unsettle the villagers – and the audience.

But while Celia quietly controls the drug ring and holds Bear Wolf captive as forced labour, fans have been just as fascinated by what she’s wearing.

Many viewers have pointed out that Celia’s outfit choices are… unusual for a supposed farmer.

“Has anyone ever seen a farmer dress like that?” asked one fan. Another wrote: “What’s with the shepherd’s crook?”

Someone else joked: “She looks like Little Bo Peep every time she walks on screen.”

And a fourth added: “Celia wears the same outfit for every occasion: lying, scheming, and slapping young girls in a hospital car park.”

Bob has looked at her neck once before (Credit: ITV)

Jaye Griffiths reveals the truth behind Celia’s wardrobe

Actress Jaye Griffiths has now lifted the lid on Celia’s eccentric clothing choices – and revealed the sinister story behind her neck scarves.

“Oh, I love my scarves. I love my hat and my stick,” she laughed. “I think she went through a catalogue going, ‘What do farmers wear? Great, I’ll buy that.’ She doesn’t do any farm work – I don’t think she’s been in a field in her life. She just swans around doing deals on her phone.”

But the real shock came when Jaye explained why Celia always covers her neck:

“She wears a cravat because someone tried to cut her head off and she has a scar.”

She added that the wound runs only halfway across the throat because the attack failed – but Celia has covered it ever since.

Jaye also asked producers not to explain the scar in the script, saying she prefers it to remain a subtle hint of Celia’s shadowy past.

“There’s a lovely bit where Bob looks at my neck and then his eyes flick away. That’s the only time it’s ever acknowledged,” she revealed. “I wanted it to just be an echo of a former life.”

We won’t be seeing Celia for much longer (Credit: ITV)

Celia’s time in Emmerdale is ending

Jaye also confirmed she’ll be leaving the soap – and she’s heartbroken about it.

“I knew it was finite,” she said, “which I’m incredibly sad about because I would like to stay forever.”

She added that working on Emmerdale has been “heaven – one of the nicest places I’ve ever worked.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

