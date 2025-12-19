Emmerdale fury as Moira and Cain back down and Celia still holds all the power

If you tuned into Emmerdale tonight expecting classic Dingle justice as Moira and Cain took on Celia, you weren’t alone – and like us, you were probably left feeling seriously short-changed.

After all the build-up, Moira and Cain didn’t take Celia down at all. In fact, by the end of the episode, it was painfully clear she’s still firmly in control… and they’re the ones staring down the barrel of trouble.

We really thought this was the moment Celia would finally get what was coming to her. Instead, she walked away smiling – and it’s Moira and Cain who look dangerously exposed.

Ray and Celia negotiated with Moira (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Cain back down as Celia plays the game in Emmerdale

Following Thursday’s explosive showdown, Moira and Cain were all set to confront Celia. But doubts crept in for Moira, and meanwhile Celia was already telling Ray that they’d be gone by New Year’s Day, heading off to Wrexham.

When the confrontation finally happened, Celia completely flipped the script. Turning on the charm, she revealed she’d transferred the money Moira was owed – and then casually offered an extra £2,000 in cash as a so-called goodwill gesture. Yes, the very same £2k Ray had earlier taken from Marlon.

Moira agreed to drop the matter and refused the cash. And just like that… it was over.

No revenge. No reckoning. And no Dingle takedown.

It left us wondering what on earth happened to all that talk of Celia needing to “watch her back”. Where was the fire? Where was the justice?

Ray was just as baffled, questioning why Celia had let Moira off so lightly. But Celia was quietly confident, telling him Moira and Cain were already in too deep – and by the time they realised it, she’d be long gone.

Once again, Celia had the upper hand.

Later, Celia ordered Ray to start wrapping things up, but he tried to delay the move, arguing they’d be foolish to walk away from the deal with Marlon. Celia shut that down fast, revealing April would be going with them, ensuring Marlon would still pay. Chilling stuff.

Sarah was hurt by Charity’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in Emmerdale: Robron joy, Kim devastation and Charity under pressure

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though – because Robert and Aaron are officially back. The pair announced they’re moving back in together and want Seb to return to the village too. Everything feels blissful in Robron-land… although fans know that calm rarely lasts long, especially with next week looming.

Over at Home Farm, Lydia was a nervous wreck after Kim’s offer to hand her the estate. Sam urged her to accept, but Lydia was drowning in guilt over Ice’s death.

Kim and Lydia went together to scatter Ice’s ashes, and Kim was visibly emotional. Lydia couldn’t live with the secret any longer and suddenly confessed the truth about what really happened to Ice.

Kim was stunned – and furious. In a brutal move, she sacked both Lydia and Sam, declaring she’d never trust anyone again.

Meanwhile, Vanessa continued to apply pressure on Charity about the baby’s paternity. Charity stuck to the story that Mack could be the father, still keeping Ross’s name firmly out of it. She did, however, admit she’s booked further private tests to make sure the baby is healthy.

Those tests fall on Christmas Eve, meaning Charity will miss the gender reveal party – which we know is actually a secret wedding. Sarah was furious and threw a strop, but Charity stood firm.

With Celia still winning, Kim reeling, and Charity’s lies piling higher by the minute, it feels like Emmerdale is winding the tension tighter than ever. And if tonight proved anything, it’s that the fallout is far from over.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

