Emmerdale justice at last? Moira and Cain declare war on Celia in ITVX episode

Emmerdale delivered a moment fans have been waiting for as Moira finally snapped – and Celia Daniels paid the price. In a scene that had viewers cheering, Moira dished out a classic soap slap as Celia’s carefully controlled world began to unravel. And if this episode is anything to go by, things are only going to get messier from here.

Those who’ve already watched the drama are united on one thing: Moira taking action feels long overdue – and Celia’s downfall may finally be in sight.

WARNING: Emmerdale spoilers follow for the episode airing on Thursday December 18, which has not yet aired on ITV but is already available on ITVX and YouTube.

Moira uncovers Celia’s scam in Emmerdale

In Thursday’s episode (December 18), Moira heads to the farm after receiving a call from one of her business contacts. When she finds Celia isn’t home, she lets herself in – and quickly stumbles across paperwork that stops her in her tracks.

Spread out on the table are invoices showing Moira’s forged signature, approving the purchase of huge numbers of turkeys. Furious, Moira soon tracks Celia down in the pub and demands answers, pointing out she supposedly signed off on 200 turkeys when Celia has ordered thousands.

Celia attempts to twist the situation and play innocent, but Moira is having none of it. As Celia fires back with her usual quiet, cutting remarks, Moira finally snaps – landing a powerful slap that leaves everyone around them stunned.

In true Celia fashion, she immediately turns on the tears, playing the victim as Moira rants and raves, making herself look like the unreasonable one. Villagers rush to comfort Celia while Cain arrives to take Moira home.

Back at the farm, Celia is seething but confident her performance has worked. She calmly explains to Ray that Moira has a dead body on her land, forged paperwork tied to her name – and now witnesses to an assault.

Despite all this, Celia still insists they’re leaving the village. She orders Ray to wrap everything up, making it clear there will be no debate.

Cain and Moira plot revenge against Celia in Emmerdale

Once home, Moira and Cain finally put the pieces together. They both agree something isn’t right about Celia and Ray – and at last, someone is saying it out loud.

The pair decide they’ll confront them together the next day, with Moira ominously warning Celia to brace herself. With Cain already suspicious after everything involving Marlon and Ray, it feels like the net is finally closing in.

As the truth edges closer to the surface, Celia’s reign looks increasingly shaky. And if Cain and Moira are the ones to bring her down, viewers will be more than happy to watch it happen.

Fans cheer Moira’s moment

Unsurprisingly, fans were delighted by the showdown. Social media lit up with praise for Moira’s long-awaited retaliation.

“Been waiting for that smack!!” one viewer wrote.

Another agreed: “That was a brilliant episode! Go on Moira! That slap was beautiful (not that I’m condoning violence) but such a peach.”

“Moira and Cain SERVING at the end of today’s episode… what a time to be alive,” added another.

With Celia’s mask slipping and the Dingles circling, Emmerdale looks set for an explosive few episodes – and fans are clearly loving every second.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

