Emmerdale fans worried for missing Cain Dingle as Moira walks into deadly danger

Cain Dingle has seemingly vanished from Emmerdale and viewers are becoming increasingly anxious about his unexplained absence. With Moira spiralling deeper into Celia Daniels’ criminal web, fans are questioning why Cain isn’t around to protect his wife.

So where exactly is Cain?

Cain was out of control for a while (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle’s recent return to Emmerdale – and sudden disappearance

The last time viewers saw Cain was on October 22. After discovering the truth about John Sugden killing his son Nate Robinson and covering up the death, Cain completely unravelled. He confronted John with a shotgun, fully intending to pull the trigger, but Caleb Miligan stopped him, worried Cain would ruin his life.

Caleb then facilitated John’s escape abroad so he couldn’t expose Caleb over Anthony Fox’s death. Everyone in the Anthony murder club agreed it was necessary – except Cain, who immediately fled to France to track John down.

When he eventually returned to the village, Cain was a wreck. With no leads on John’s whereabouts, he spiralled into heavy drinking until Liam Cavanagh managed to reach him. Cain pulled himself together, and even helped Liam with a local men’s health campaign, offering free garage services to encourage prostate checks.

But after that episode aired on October 22, Cain simply… vanished.

Moira and Celia are in business together (Credit: ITV)

Moira in danger in Emmerdale and Cain nowhere to be seen

Cain’s absence feels particularly alarming given what Moira is now caught up in.

Moira has unknowingly partnered with Celia Daniels, who viewers know is running a modern slavery operation and county lines drug ring. On Monday night, Celia buried the body of one of her enslaved workers, Anya, on Moira’s land. She even wrapped the body in one of Moira’s blankets, calling it her “insurance policy”.

This puts Moira directly in the firing line if the police start investigating. Fans on Reddit have already sounded the alarm:

“Moira has gone into business with Celia – she signed a contract and Celia has all the paperwork. So if the police start investigating activities on Celia’s farm, there will be a paper trail leading to Moira.”

So why hasn’t Cain noticed any of this?

Cain needs to be there for Moira (Credit: ITV)

Fans ask: ‘Where is Cain?’

Across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), viewers are baffled by Cain’s disappearance from screens.

One fan wrote: “Surely Cain would have noticed something was amiss?” Another said: “Strange how absent he has been this past few months.”

Others took a more humorous approach: “Anyone seen Cain Dingle? Last scene was 22nd October 2025. Once found please return to his wife Moira Dingle.”

And many fans are now pleading for him to return before Moira ends up in serious trouble: “Please come home and save your wife, Cain.”

Of course, this is Cain Dingle we’re talking about – and some viewers are convinced a storm is coming:

“Wait til Cain finds out what those two morons are doing to his wife – incoming psycho Cain Dingle!”

“You vile old hag doing that to Moira… wait till Cain finds out.”

Whether Cain is deliberately being kept off-screen for a dramatic return, or the show is waiting for the perfect explosive moment, fans are certain that when he does come back, it won’t be quiet.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!