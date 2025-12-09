“YES CAIN!” Fans rejoice as he steps in in Emmerdale, but Marlon blows it

Rhona Goskirk finally said the one thing Emmerdale viewers have been shouting at their screens for weeks: tell Cain Dingle. But despite Rhona’s very sensible suggestion, Marlon immediately shut it down – terrified of what Cain might do.

Honestly? Exactly what Cain might do is precisely what’s needed here. Instead, Marlon managed to involve Cain in the worst way possible – with a flimsy lie that collapsed as soon as Cain looked at him. A golden opportunity well and truly wasted.

Marlon could have told Cain, but didn’t (Credit: ITV)

Marlon fumbles his chance with Cain in Emmerdale

Desperate to pay Ray off after failing to escape, Marlon was trawling through loan options. Rhona quickly reminded him the debt wasn’t real – Ray would keep upping the amount forever. She urged him to tell Cain, and for a moment it seemed like Marlon might actually listen.

But he immediately dismissed the idea, calling Cain ‘too volatile.’ Rhona pushed back, pointing out Cain – and even Ross and the family in Ireland – would fight for them without hesitation.

Marlon eventually visited Cain, pretending he wanted to sell him his car. Cain instantly knew something was wrong and pressed him for the truth. Marlon stormed off instead of confessing.

Ray has a hold over panicked Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Ray tightens the screws

When Marlon got home, Ray was already inside waiting. Marlon demanded to know the exact figure needed to pay them off. Ray replied: £20,000. Marlon foolishly promised he’d get it.

Ray wasn’t prepared to wait. He warned April would keep working for him until every penny was paid – and the debt would rise the longer Marlon stalled.

As Ray laid out yet more threats, Cain walked in and overheard everything.

Cain didn’t buy a word of Marlon’s lies in Emmerdale tonight (Credit: ITV)

Marlon lied – badly in Emmerdale tonight

Cain demanded an explanation. Marlon panicked and lied, claiming he’d smashed into Ray’s car and owed him money. Cain immediately told Ray to do one before turning back to his cousin for the real story.

Still determined to keep Cain out of it, Marlon continued the lie, saying his insurance had expired and Ray had already had the car fixed – meaning Cain couldn’t step in and repair it cheaply. He begged Cain to stay out of it.

Ray then piled on more pressure, demanding the £20k immediately and hinting the amount would climb quickly. Marlon reassured him Cain had been warned off, and pretended he’d find the cash somehow.

Rhona wasn’t convinced Ray would stick to his word – and she’s probably right – but eventually agreed they had no choice.

Meanwhile, Ray charms Laurel

Over at Mulberry, Ray was cooking Laurel a romantic meal, smarming his way into her good books. He played the victim, claiming someone owed him money but wouldn’t pay. Laurel – ever trusting – offered sympathy. Viewers, however, could only shout one word: gullible!

Cain is back and he will fix this – if Marlon gives him a chance in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fans react: Cain is BACK in Emmerdale

Cain’s return to screens was exactly the energy fans needed after watching Marlon crumble under the pressure.

One viewer wrote: “Cain is finally back and back to being the big bad Cain we all know. Marlon is such a weasely little [bleep]. Cain really made this episode.”

Another celebrated: “Master Cain Dingle is back, oh happy day!”

A third kept it simple: “YES CAIN.”

And honestly? Same.

