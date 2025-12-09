Emmerdale spoilers from ITVX early release: Marlon turns to Cain at last… then instantly regrets it

As Marlon Dingle reaches breaking point in Emmerdale, viewers have been begging him for weeks to turn to Cain Dingle for help. And tonight, he finally does – but the plan immediately falls apart.

Early previews confirm Cain attempts to step in, only for Marlon to push him away once again.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Tuesday December 9 episode ahead. The instalment is yet to air on ITV but is already available on ITVX and YouTube.

April thinks there is only one way out for her family, but Rhona has other ideas (Credit: ITV)

Marlon’s escape plan collapses

After the disastrous attempt to flee the village on Monday (December 8), Marlon and Rhona realised Ray’s influence stretches far wider than they imagined. April insisted she had to resume dealing for Celia’s gang in order to keep her family alive.

But Marlon clung to the idea that he could buy Ray off for good. Tonight, he starts looking for money – and fast.

He explores loans but Rhona immediately shuts the idea down. She reminds him Ray fabricated the debt from day one: “It doesn’t matter what we give him – he’ll just keep demanding more.” She then suggests the one solution Emmerdale fans have been shouting through their screens: tell Cain.

Marlon insists it’s too dangerous, calling Cain “too volatile.” Rhona argues the opposite, pointing out Cain, Ross and even the family in Ireland would rally behind them.

Cain could cause a world of trouble (Credit: ITV)

Cain smells trouble in Emmerdale

Marlon eventually visits Cain, pretending he wants to sell his car. But Cain instantly senses something is wrong and presses him for the truth.

Marlon storms off rather than confess – only to return home and find Ray waiting inside. Ray demands £20,000 to disappear from their lives and Marlon panics, promising to find the cash.

Ray isn’t interested in waiting. As he piles on more threats, Cain suddenly walks in and overhears the exchange.

Cain immediately steps between them, demanding answers. Thinking fast, Marlon lies he crashed into Ray’s car and owes him the repair cost. Cain orders Ray to leave Marlon alone, then turns back to grill his cousin.

Marlon feeds him more excuses, claiming his insurance has expired and Ray has already had the car repaired, preventing Cain from offering a cheaper fix. Marlon begs him to back off, desperate to keep him away from the truth.

Ray and Celia try to deal with Moira next week (Credit: ITV)

Will Cain take down Ray and Celia in Emmerdale?

Rhona was absolutely right: Cain is the one man capable of ending Ray and Celia’s reign of terror. And now that he’s suspicious, it’s unlikely he’ll let the matter drop.

With next week’s episodes confirming Moira learns the truth too, Cain may soon start connecting the dots – and when he does, Ray and Celia had better watch out.

Could Cain finally be the one to put a stop to their threat once and for all? Emmerdale fans are certainly hoping so.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

