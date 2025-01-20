EastEnders: Linda to return from rehab and get killed in Vic explosion for soap 40th, a new fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Linda Carter could die in an explosive exit from the soap on its 40th anniversary. Linda, who is currently in rehab for her alcohol addiction, has had a tough time of it recently.

Struggling with the loss of husband Mick, the return of Dean Wicks, and her guilt for killing Keanu, Linda’s found it tough to stay off the bottle. In harrowing scenes last month, Linda hit an all-new low, suffering a nightmarish vision of her own death and its subsequent aftermath.

Linda agreed to check into rehab and left Walford shortly before Christmas. It’s only a matter of time before she returns… but is she headed straight into danger when she does?

Linda’s getting the help she needs, but is it too late? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory predicts explosive exit for Linda

Writing on Reddit, a number of fans shared their theories for the show’s 40th. It is believed that an explosion at the Vic will take place over the course of the soap’s anniversary… but who will die?

“This will be sad, but we all know that there was going to be an explosion at the Vic. But what if Linda gets home from rehab with her life finally on track and she ends up dying in the explosion?” wondered one viewer.

This outcome seemed unlikely to others, especially given the soap only just aired her imaginary funeral scene.

“I think Reiss and Junior will die in the fire stunt,” suggested another.

Elsewhere, it has been predicted that a depressed Phil Mitchell might die in the explosive stunt.

Fans have wondered whether a depressed Phil might burn the Vic down (Credit: BBC)

All we know about EastEnders’ 4oth so far – death of Linda in Queen Vic explosion?

It has been reported that a fire will break out in The Queen Vic, resulting in a big bang for the show’s 40th. A source told The Sun: “Bosses are keeping tight-lipped on their plans for the anniversary, so as to not spoil anything for viewers.

“But in scenes just filmed they have shot a huge explosion that tears The Vic apart,” the tabloid’s source added.

Does this spell danger for Linda?

Grant is returning to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Returns

Recent weeks have already seen the return of EastEnders legends Nigel Bates and Mickey Miller. Ross Kemp is also expected to return as the soap’s 40th approaches, reprising his role as Grant Mitchell.

Ross will also film a documentary celebrating the soap’s anniversary, with Pam St. Clement and Anita Dobson adding their voices to a chorus of appreciation for the BBC’s longest-running soap.

Live episode

Viewers will be given the chance to vote on the outcome of the love triangle between Denise, Jack and Ravi. The most popular outcome will then play out during a special live episode of the soap.

Who will Denise choose?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

