In a new EastEnders theory, fans believe Phil Mitchell will be about to get a very dark storyline . And it could result in his death.

Reports suggest that an explosion is set to shake up The Queen Vic in the near future with lives in the balance. Fans have been trying to work out who.

It’s believed that major characters may face the end of the road in the blaze. And it could destroy the iconic pub.

While it’s not known exactly who will be involved in the drama, as the Carters and Knights live there, surely they can’t all escape it?…

EastEnders theory suggests Phil will burn The Vic down (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Phil Mitchell worrying behaviour

But it’s Phil Mitchell who is concerning fans, and a new EastEnders theory suggests he may cause it, and be the character facing death.

However, no death has been confirmed. But the show’s 40th anniversary is in February, and it’s typical soap fashion to go big on special dates.

While it’s been a tough year for him, Phil began to burn all bridges with his family and friends earlier this year, causing arguments. It even led to Denise moving out.

In recent scenes, Phil has become lonely, but the EastEnders icon refuses to open up to anyone.

As more and more fans begin to worry about him, one predicted that extremely dark times are coming.

Could Phil’s loneliness lead to a darker storyline? (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

EastEnders theory suggests death and fire for Phil Mitchell

A viewer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Wonder if EastEnders will turn Phil into a drunk and he’ll end up burning The Vic down, with Phil being killed?”

It may be an extreme theory, but it is EastEnders and it sounds completely plausible.

The theory comes after it was reported last month that he is set for a huge Christmas storyline.

It’s believed Phil will face a dark mental health battle and even struggle with suicidal thoughts. If the theory is right could this lead to him burning down The Vic?

There has also been several reports that his brother, Grant Mitchell, may be returning to the soap. While many thought he could be the one to get through to Phil, could he actually be back for his brother’s funeral?

Of course, long-time viewers will remember Phil actually set fire to the pub back in 2010, after he drunkenly accused Peggy of loving it more than him. So could he go for round two?

No matter what happens, it’s certainly not going to be a quiet Christmas in Walford.

