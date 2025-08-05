Zara McDermott sends fans wild by kissing Louis Tomlinson as he declares ‘love’ for her

Zara McDermott has sent fans into a frenzy as she posted her first picture of her sharing a kiss with boyfriend Louis Tomlinson.

Zara and Louis were first rumoured to be in a relationship a few months ago, not long after her shock split with Sam Thompson. Initially, their romance wasn’t believed, with many wondering if they were working on a documentary. But it appears they are proving the trolls wrong and are stronger than ever.

While both Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson have remained hush over their romance, they have quietly been supporting each other. However, that all changed last night when Zara and Louis went as public as they possibly could.

Zara McDermott posts photo sharking kiss with Louis Tomlinson

Taking to her Instagram page last night, Zara posted a photo of her and Louis kissing. She simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji. While she didn’t add any words, the picture spoke a thousand by itself.

Comments were immediately flooded by both fans and trolls. But Louis clearly liked the post and made his own declaration. He commented: “I love you x.”

The former One Direction singer very rarely made any comments on his public relationships so for him to publicly gush about Zara, it must be serious.

Louis’ sisters also commented on the post. Lottie Tomlinson commented a sweet: “Miss you” while his little sister Daisy wrote: “Love love”.

They weren’t the only famous faces to comment. Strictly star Tasha Ghouri, who has had her own relationship dramas this year, commented: “Yaaaay” with a series of emojis. While Love Island star Faye Winter wrote: “This makes me the happiest.”

One fan wrote: “This is the cutest post ever!”

Another added: “Love seeing you glow and look happy.”

“Aw, I actually love this. Take care of our sweet Louis” a third fan commented.

A fourth wrote: “I love that Zara doesn’t care what some trolls think.”

However, there were some trolls who took the opportunity to criticise their relationship once again.

One troll penned: “I thought you wanted to ‘protect’ your private life?”

“Oh brother, I can’t wait until this one ends…” another troll added.

Louis has previously hit out at critics (Credit: YouTube)

Louis and Zara’s relationship has caused controversy

Zara split with Sam Thompson after five years at the very beginning of this year. And fans were heartbroken to see him appear to struggle so much, so when her relationship with Louis was announced, many were wary.

However, the trolls clearly got too much and Louis put out a rare message hitting out at those who criticise his relationship.

But clearly over the months things got worse and trolls even began bringing Louis’ late mother, Johannah into the conversation, forcing him yet again to hit out at the negativity.

Zara does already feature on Louis’ Instagram, but merely in a group picture from Glastonbury. So this Insta pic is the official first hard-launch of their relationship. And it seems like quite a lot of people are finally in support.

