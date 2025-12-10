Vogue Williams blasts trolls as they tell her to change her appearance following I’m A Celebrity

Vogue Williams has hit out at trolls who have criticised her appearance – and encouraged her to get changes – following her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

We may have said goodbye to an amazing series of I’m A Celebrity for another little while – although we still have the Coming Out show to look forward to – but the stars are still getting used to normal life again.

Last weekend, Angry Ginge was crowned King of the Jungle 2025, and all the eliminated campmates gathered to celebrate him, except for Alex Scott who had flown home to be with her girlfriend Jess Glynne. They are all slowly coming back to social media and catching up on what everyone online has been saying. But it appears it hasn’t all been positive for Vogue Williams – who has revealed what she will be spending her £100K on.

Vogue has been encouraged to get rid of her mole (Credit: ITV)

Vogue hits back at trolls insulting mole and boobs

Over the years, Vogue Williams has been open about how she has been criticised for having the mole on her face. But she has never seemed bothered by it.

With her recent appearance on I’m A Celebrity, which Vogue Williams joined as a latecomer with Tom Read Wilson, a lot more people decided to leave her comments about it. But shockingly, it wasn’t just her mole that she had been encouraged to change – it was also her boobs.

However, Vogue wasn’t going to let the comments go without responding to them. And so, she sent a defiant message on TikTok to those who had left her any negative message.

In a video, taken while she was still in Australia at the beach, Vogue spoke about the comments she has received.

She said: “Okay. A little mole update for people. I am not cutting off my mole, because it is a part of my face. I don’t ask you to cut off your nose or any other part of your body. So, I am not doing that.

“Next. The boobs. I’m not sure I can call them that. The pecks. Not my fault. I think I was not expected as a child and so, therefore, all the boobs went to my sister, Amber.

“So, there you have it. That’s it. The mole, it’s staying. And the boobs, well they were never there.”

She has hit back at trolls (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their support for Vogue

After posting the video, fans sent their support to Vogue Williams, reminding everyone that just because they watched her on I’m A Celebrity, they don’t get to troll her.

One fan commented: “How anyone can pick apart your appearance is beyond me. This is the type of influencers we need.”

Another added: “It’s really sad you have to address stuff like this” while a third wrote: “Good on you Vogue. Beautiful as you are.”

Vogue then liked a comment that said: “Too right! It’s about time people stopped commenting on other people’s bodies.”

Vogue and Spencer have reunited (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Are the I’m A Celebrity stars still in Australia?

While the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show is available to watch on ITVX later today, Vogue Williams and the other campmates have already headed back home.

On Instagram, Vogue shared an emotional video of her reuniting with her children. She shares three children with her husband Spencer Matthews; Theodore, 7, Gigi, 5, and Otto, 3.

After gushing about reuniting with Spencer at the airport since he wasn’t at the bridge waiting for her, Vogue then got to reunite with her kids.

In the video, each of her children were told to close their eyes, or look away. And Vogue then walked up and surprised them all, and each of them had a very adorable reaction.

