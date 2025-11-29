Jess Glynne reveals heartbreaking reason she wasn’t able to meet I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott on the bridge after her elimination

I’m A Celebrity fans were left wondering where Jess Glynne was last night (Friday, November 28), when she failed to meet her girlfriend, Alex Scott on the bridge after her exit.

The former footy star became the first celeb to be eliminated last night.

Now, Jess has revealed why she couldn’t be in Australia last night…

Alex left the jungle last night (Credit: ITV)

Alex Scott eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Last night saw Alex become the first celebrity eliminated from the jungle.

She received the least amount of votes as she went up against Angry Ginge, Aitch, Martin Kemp, Ruby Wax, Kelly Brook, and Jack Osbourne in the public vote.

“It’s been such an incredible experience,” Alex told Ant and Dec after her exit.

“Mentally, it’s so tough. I did struggle with missing home,” she then added.

Fans were gutted by the decision. “Sad to see Alex be the first one out. Beautiful, humble, lovely person,” one fan said on X.

“Can’t believe Alex has gone,” another said. “RECOUNT,” a third demanded.

Jess Glynne wasn’t on the bridge for Alex Scott last night (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans wonder where Jess Glynne is

As she walked across the bridge, Alex was greeted by a female friend. This led to viewers questioning where her girlfriend, Jess Glynne, was.

Jess had been on This Morning earlier that day in London alongside Alex’s mum, so it would have been impossible for her to be in Oz by the time of Alex’s departure.

“How come Jess Glyne wasn’t in Australia at the bridge to hug Alex?” one fan asked.

“No Jess Glynne? That’s interesting,” another said.

“Hmmmm! I thought Jess Glynn would’ve been there waiting,” a third wrote.

“No Jess Glynne at the end of the bridge?? [crying emoji],” another asked.

Jess opened up (Credit: @jessglynne / Instagram)

Jess Glynne reveals real reason she was absent from Oz

In an Instagram story posted last night, Jess revealed the sad reason why she wasn’t able to be at the end of the bridge for Alex.

“My woman might be out far earlier than she ever deserved, but I’m so unbelievably proud of her. She didn’t get the airtime to show how incredible she really is, and trust me, this is only the beginning,” she wrote.

“I know people will wonder why I wasn’t there at the end of the bridge, so I wanted to share something personal,” she then continued.

“Over the last few weeks, my mum suffered a major stroke and needed urgent brain surgery,” she revealed. “It’s been a really serious, life-altering time for my family, and I’ve had to stay close to home. Alex would always want me to be where I’m needed most.

I can’t wait to have her back by my side [love heart emoji],” she then added.

Alex and Jess have been dating for over two years now. During her time in the jungle, Alex admitted she’s waiting for Jess to propose.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans concerned Martin Kemp may be first celeb out in tonight’s elimination

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 29) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Let us know what you think of this story by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.