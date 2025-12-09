I’m A Celebrity’s Eddie Kadi gives sneak peek at Coming Out reunion show – and here’s when it is on

I’m A Celebrity might be over but it’s definitely not forgotten, as we’re hanging on to the upcoming Coming Out reunion show!

The campmates are currently on their way back to the UK as we type, but they gave us this treat to look forward to before boarding the plane.

All the stars – minus one – will be appearing in the show and we bet you can’t wait to find out when it is.

So that being said, here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity! Coming Out. You can thank us later.

I’m A Celebrity: Stars in Coming Out show

It was almost a full cast at this year’s I’m A Celebrity Final on Sunday night. The former campmates returned to the jungle to greet the final three as they took their final steps across the bridge.

Ginge was crowned the winner, with Tom Read Wilson finishing in second place. Shona McGarty was third to finish.

Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Vogue Williams and Aitch were all in the studio. They sat alongside Martin Kemp, Eddie Kadi, Lisa Riley and Kelly Brook.

The only campmate missing was Alex Scott. The Lioness had already flown home to the UK to support her girlfriend Jess Glynne, as her mother is sick in hospital.

It’s believed everyone except for Alex will featuring in this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out.

Comedian Eddie has already given fans a sneak peek at what to expect from the reunion show. He has shared a short video of all the campmates – except for Alex – cheering and shaking hands with winner Ginge.

The gang have swapped their jungle combats and boots for attire that is much more glamorous. Ginge, meanwhile, is wearing a black suit jacket and trousers, teamed with his floral crown. Obvs!

What happens in the Coming Out show?

I’m A Celebrity’s Coming Out show follows each of the campmates as they leave the jungle. It sees them heading back to their luxury hotel to meet their family and to finally have a nice, hot shower.

This year, the celebs stayed at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa. This five-star hotel is located in Surfers Paradise on Australia’s Gold Coast and it was also home to all the friends and family while the show was on.

Ant and Dec will host Coming Out and viewers will get to find out exactly what the contestants really thought of their campmates. They will then all reunite to share memories of their experience together in the jungle.

This time, however, they will be sipping something bubbly that is NOT made from blended animal innards!

When is I’m A Celebrity’s Coming Out show?

I’m A Celebrity bosses are making us wait for the 2025 Coming Out show. The series wrapped last Sunday and the programme will not air until Saturday December 13, 2025.

The show starts on ITV1 and ITVX at 9.05pm and will end at 10.05pm, giving us a good solid hour. And don’t despair, as we won’t have to wait a full year for our next I’m A Celebrity fix.

Now the main show has run its course, ITV has begun teasing the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Unlike the regular show, the All-Stars edition is pre-recorded in advance. However, in a new twist, it was announced that the winner will be voted for by the public. This means the final will be the only episode to air live.

You can check out the rumoured celebrity campmate line-up here and expect to see it on ITV in the next few months.

The stunts and trials definitely look way more daring than what we’ve just seen in Australia, so we can’t wait to have it on our screens!

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out is on at 9.05pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday December 13, 2025.

