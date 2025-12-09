Vogue Williams has revealed how she plans to spend her I’m A Celebrity fee.

The podcaster was one of many famous faces in this year’s series of the ITV show, rocking up as a late arrival with Tom Read Wilson.

However, Vogue ended up becoming the third celeb to be voted out. And now, the mum-of-three has opened up about her plans to spend her reported eye-watering show fee.

Vogue appeared on this year’s series (Credit: ITV)

Vogue Williams’ plans to spend I’m A Celebrity fee

For her stint on I’m A Celebrity 2025, Vogue reportedly bagged a huge fee of £100,000. But it was rapper Aitch who was apparently this year’s top earner as he bagged a reported £250,000 fee.

Meanwhile, comedian Eddie Kadi is thought to have earned the smallest fee at £75,000 as The Sun reports. Nonetheless, it seems Vogue is wasting no time to spend her I’m A Celebrity’s salary…

On Monday (December 8), from Australia, Vogue chatted to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on their Heart Radio Breakfast Show.

When asked what she has been doing since leaving the jungle, Vogue replied: “Eating and drinking and then spending my entire fee on clothes over in Australia, I have bought an extra suitcase – treat yourself!”

She revealed her plans to spend her show fee (Credit: ITV)

Vogue gushes over I’m A Celebrity co-stars

Talking about the 2025 winner Angry Ginge, Vogue gushed: “He is so funny and he’s such a nice, kind boy. I can’t imagine him ever being horrible about anyone, he’s just really sound.”

She also said she “felt the same way about Tom”. Vogue explained: “Tom is this special human and he is just one in a million and he was such a great person.

“So, any of them to win would’ve been great. And Angry Ginge, I mean, I kind of felt like he had it in the bag from the start.”

She was the third celeb to be voted out (Credit: ITV)

Vogue hits back at I’m A Celebrity exit claims

In other Vogue-related news, the star clarified her comments after claiming she’d have stayed longer in the jungle if viewers in Ireland had been able to vote.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Vogue said: “Had Ireland been allowed to vote, things probably would have been maybe slightly better and different for me. There were loads of family and friends that couldn’t vote for me. A lot of people couldn’t vote because they are over there.”

Shortly after, a post about her comments was shared on Instagram. And Vogue quickly fired back in a bid to clarify her remarks.

“I absolutely didn’t say that. Those words never left my mouth. A journalist asked me that question and I didn’t know the answer to it because it is an impossible thing to know if it would have changed anything,” she said. The headline was what the journalist asked. Not what I said.”

ED! has contacted Vogue’s representatives for comment.

