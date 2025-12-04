I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams has denied breaking the rules after wearing jewellery during her time in the jungle.

The star, who was evicted earlier this week, hit back at the claims in a new interview.

Vogue wore jewellery in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams on ‘rule break’

During her time in the jungle, Vogue came under fire from viewers for wearing jewellery.

The star was seen wearing a necklace, rings, and bracelets while roughing it up in the jungle.

During an interview uploaded to the I’m A Celebrity Instagram account, as well as opening up about her bowel movements in the jungle and working out, she also spoke about her jewellery.

She revealed that her campmates had been asking her why she was wearing jewellery.

“I was like ‘why not?’ No one said you couldn’t wear it,” she said.

“They say, ‘your jewellery might get damaged in there’. I was like, ‘I’d rather it get damaged than not have it’. If you have things that you like, you should wear them.”

Vogue left the jungle this week (Credit: ITV)

Vogue on taking her jewellery into the jungle

In an interview with The Sun after her exit, she explained that her jewellery made her feel more herself in the jungle.

“You’re aware at the start when you first go in. Your clothes are a lot of your personality, in a sense, and so you’re stripped of that,” she said.

“And I love my fake tan. I do love my makeup. I love hair extensions. Being stripped of that at the start, you kind of miss it. You’re on TV and you just feel a little bit grim,” she then added.

Vogue hit back (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams hits back at exit claims

In other Vogue-related news, the star has clarified her comments after claiming she’d have stayed longer in the jungle if viewers in Ireland had been able to vote.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Vogue said: “Had Ireland been allowed to vote, things probably would have been maybe slightly better and different for me. There were loads of family and friends that couldn’t vote for me. A lot of people couldn’t vote because they are over there.”

After a post about her comments was posted on Instagram, Vogue hit back, attempting to clarify her remarks.

“I absolutely didn’t say that. Those words never left my mouth. A journalist asked me that question and I didn’t know the answer to it because it is an impossible thing to know if it would have changed anything,” she said.

“The headline was what the journalist asked. Not what I said.”

However, Irish fans believe Vogue would still be in if they could vote on the show.

“Why won’t you let us vote? Ireland love I’m A Celebrity. Our vote won’t change much but at least we would be able to participate,” one viewer said.

“Firstly, if Ireland could vote, Vogue would still be in there. And also, how is Jack still there and Vogue is out?” another said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

