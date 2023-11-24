9 celebs having a worse week than us – from Nella Rose to Giovanni Pernice and Stephen Mulhern

All eyes have been on the I’m A Celebrity celebs this week.

And so it is the poor campmates in the Australian jungle that occupy our hearts and minds as we consider the famous types who’ve had a much worse go of it for the last seven days than any of the rest of us.

It has been a notable seven days for Nella Rose (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a bad week: Nella Rose

From having never heard a peep about her, to her being positioned as less sympathetic than Nigel Farage (or even the nefarious Tony from Hollyoaks). Nella‘s had quite the week of letting the I’m A Celebrity audience get to know her.

The reality series campmates haven’t been in the jungle long enough to get sick of rice and beans yet. But YouTuber Nella has kicked off with British telly’s favourite Frenchman and also had an embarrassingly basic chat about immigration. She won’t be vying for a job with Newsnight any time soon.

Jim Davidson even felt emboldened enough to chance his arm and have an opportunistic pop. Furthermore, she’s tipped to quit before she’s kicked out of camp.

Now watch Nella be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Cheer up Jamie Lynn, it might never happen (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn appears to have had a fairly miserable time in the jungle, so far. Britney’s sister’s has been particularly despondent about missing her kids. There’s also been speculation that she could walk out of the jungle too.

She told fellow show celebs Danielle Harold and Sam Thompson her children are “all I need in life.”

Sam sympathised: “I get it man, I’ve got two cats at home — Albus and Cedric, little fluffy men. Know what I mean? So I get it. Not kids, but I get it.”

We appreciate pet cats are often considered members of the family. But maybe the timing wasn’t right for an emotional Jamie Lynn to hear her babies likened to “little fluffy men”.

Nigel Farage

The former MEP probably has a worse time of it than us every day, never mind every seven days. That’s because when he wakes up in the morning after a lovely dream about a bonfire of EU legislation, he’s still Nigel Farage.

According to one report, Nigel’s casting may have “backfired” on ITV bosses. That claim comes amid allegations his being on IAC isn’t a ratings winner – and could be driving show fans away. A mere reported £1.5 million of ITV’s money down the dunny, if so.

Love Island next, Nigel?

Fred has endured a Sirieix-ly weird few days alongside other celebs in the jungle (Credit: YouTube)

Fred Sirieix

Fans of First Dates star Fred – one of the coolest cats on telly – can’t have foreseen he’d be right among the bickering in the early stages of IAC 2023. Yet he’s clashed with both Nigel and Nella.

He’ll end up pulling his hair out in frustration at this rate. (Don’t do that Fred, your springy barnet looks costly).

More celebs having a bad week: Giovanni Pernice

Gio had another series to forget with Strictly 2023. And his fans may be a little bit lonelier this Christmas without him to hold up another celeb in a fancy lift in the festive special.

It does indeed look as if Giovanni won’t play a significant part in the annual Christmas Day episode because he hasn’t been selected to partner any of this year’s celebrity participants in Dan Snow, Sally Nugent, or Jamie Borthwick.

If his Christmas special wishes haven’t come true, has Giovanni been a naughty boy this year?

A handful of Mackems can’t handle Ant and Dec’s banter, it seems (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Dec

According to reports, 24 complaints were made to Ofcom concerning a joke Ant and Dec cracked within minutes of the first episode of IAC 2023 starting.

“For the first time in I’m A Celebrity history, we’ve dropped our first three celebs into the middle of the Australian Outback,” Dec began.

Ant took over: “In case you’re not familiar with the Australian Outback, it is a barren, deeply hostile environment that’s barely fit for human habitation.”

Dec then continued: “Imagine Sunderland, but hotter.”

Possibly an irritating reception to the joke for Ant and Dec, being moaned about to the watchdog. But it is presumed the 24 complaints come from thin-skinned Mackems, rather than the dingos, kangaroos, and lizards of the Outback objecting to any comparisons with Sunderland.

Stephen Mulhern

TV fave Stephen may not have been banking on being compared unfavourably to Noel Edmonds this – or any – week.

But as the biggest change to the format and presentation of in fronting the rebooted Deal or No Deal himself – even though he has legions of devoted fans – Stephen will have known the reaction on social media would always be like opening a (Pandora’s) box.

Fergie doesn’t lack self-belief, that can certainly be said about her (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Fergie

The Duchess of York has been hyped as a potential contender to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

According to someone who didn’t dare put their name to their words, Fergie had been “a real hit with ITV bosses” following a previous appearance on Loose Women. Did they mishear the word “hit”?

This Morning viewers, however, slammed her showing on the ITV daytime show this week, branding it “desperate” and “painful to watch”.

There’s more chance of Holly being crowned Queen and reigning alongside King Phillip Schofield than there is of Fergie getting her hands on the Spin to Win wheel.

