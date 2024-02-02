9 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Katya Jones to Alison Hammond

We’re finally in February after a long, cold January – but some celebs have had a not so great final week of the month it seems.

It’s been another busy week in showbiz land – from baby news, TV show announcements and a sad Love Island split.

As we say goodbye to January, these celebs might want to say goodbye to the past week!

Hannah Spearritt said goodbye to Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Hannah Spearritt

Poor Hannah Spearritt had to bid farewell to Dancing On Ice last Sunday as she was voted out from the competition.

And worse still, she didn’t even get a chance to fight for her place in a skate-off. The dreaded skate-off was cancelled last Sunday and instead, the couple with the fewest votes left the show.

On her exit, Hannah said: “I have [enjoyed it]. Everyone has been fantastic and to be partnered with Andy, it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you for the journey.”

We’ll miss you on the ice, Hannah!

Dear Deidre didn’t get rave reviews on Wednesday’s show (Credit: This Morning)

Deidre Sanders

This Morning agony aunt Deidre has had a tough week thanks to complaints about her segment on the daytime show.

This week Deidre was back to offer viewers advice on their problems. However, viewers were pretty fuming when Deidre recommended that a couple of callers checked some websites.

Caller ‘Susan’ was too upset to open up about her father’s recent cancer diagnosis while another caller, ‘Jane’, explained that being made redundant aged 58 meant she’d lost her confidence.

After Deidre advised them to check out some websites, viewers fumed: “And to think that Deidre got an MBE for telling people to go to a certain website rather than actually giving out sound advice.”

Awks…

Jeremy Kyle

This week, Jeremy Kyle announced some joyful family news as he welcomed his second baby with wife Vicky. But, it wasn’t without some trolling!

Some people targeted Jeremy because of his age. He’s 58 btw. However, it wasn’t long before Jeremy fired back and put those trolls in their place!

He told The Sun: “Of course people say ‘oh come on, you’re 58’ – but you’re as young as the people around you. I’ve got a young wife and I’ve got so many children now, I’ve probably got more than Boris Johnson. But every weekend is spent running around taking them to hockey classes and swimming lessons and it keeps me young.”

You tell ’em, Jezza!

The trolls came for Matthew about his love life! (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden was forced to address rumours about his love life this week following his marriage split from Charley Webb.

There’s been reports that Matthew is already dating another woman following his split last year. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Matthew said: “Just to set the record straight once and for all… and hopefully this will be the end of it, and the end of me getting horrible messages on socials, and people saying nasty stuff to me in the street.

“1: It was NOT my decision to end my marriage. 2: I met Heather (who I was pictured with in London) way after my marriage ended.”

Alison faced some backlash about her For the Love of Dogs job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Alison Hammond

This Morning favourite Alison Hammond had reason to celebrate this week as she was announced as Paul O’Grady’s replacement on For the Love of Dogs.

There’s been much speculation about who would take over the role when Paul died last March. This week, ITV confirmed Alison will be heading to Battersea. However, there was a fierce backlash to the news.

One viewer fumed: “Martin Clunes would have been a great choice for this position, he has a genuine, well known love for animals.”

Another wrote: “Paul will never be replaced and if it is Allison Hammond that’s me not watching.”

However, Alison has vowed to take the role seriously. She said on Instagram: “We all know he can never be replaced but we need to continue his work so that @battersea can continue to thrive and give forever homes to lots of deserving dogs. This programme has really helped the charity and I for one take that very seriously.”

We have faith in you, Alison!

Ekin-Su and Davide have gone their separate ways… again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ekin-Su and Davide

It’s never really a shock when a Love Island split is announced, let’s be honest. This week, 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide confirmed they were parting ways.

In a statement, Ekin-Su said: “Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other. Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.”

She added: “Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.”

Meanwhile, Davide added: “It was a joint decision, but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don’t know why the agreed statement changed last minute.”

Hmm, a bit cryptic?!

Rochelle wasn’t favoured by This Morning viewers this week (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes

On Monday (January 29), Rochelle Humes made a return to host This Morning. But she was cruelly trolled by some viewers, who clearly didn’t want her on the show!

She hosted with Rylan Clark, who said at the start of the show: “Look at us having a nice little time.”

Rochelle gushed: “Reunited.”

But viewers didn’t seem to be having a nice little time on X, as some took issue with Rochelle being back. One said: “Just sat down, Rochelle and Rylan. #thismorning what the hell have us viewers done to you to make you hate us?”

Another wrote: “Rochelle Humes. Say no more. Insufferable.”

Harsh!

Celebs who’ve had a worse week than us – Katya Jones

Finally, we have Strictly star Katya Jones who was at the receiving end of a slight dig from her ex-husband Neil Jones.

While appearing on Morning Live this week, Neil was discussing the ongoing Strictly live tour. In case you didn’t know, Katya and Neil split in 2019 just months after she was caught kissing her Strictly partner at the time, Seann Walsh.

Appearing on Morning Live, Neil said of their antics on tour: “We’ve actually created our own Traitors on tour, Strictly version. It is brilliant!”

Host Gethin Jones then asked: “Who did you get rid of last night?”

Neil replied: “So we didn’t last night, there was no banishment. We’ve kept it off for two days, but the first to go was Katya. Katya went straight away. She wasn’t a very good faithful.”

…

