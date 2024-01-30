Neil Jones digs out ex-wife Katya for ‘not being a good faithful’ in live TV interview

Strictly star Neil Jones took aim at his ex-wife, Katya, during a live TV interview yesterday (Monday, January 29).

The 41-year-old married to Katya, 34, in 2013. They divorced in 2019 – nine months on from her kiss with Seann Walsh.

Neil was on Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Strictly meets The Traitors

Yesterday saw Neil appear on Morning Live to discuss the Strictly Tour, which is currently touring the UK.

During his interview, there was a crossover of sorts, as Neil discussed The Traitors with Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones.

“You’re amongst millions of people who’ve been obsessed with The Traitors,” Gethin said to Neil.

“I love it!” Neil replied. “What’s gone on, on tour? What are you doing on tour? You’re Claudia Winkleman, aren’t you?” Gethin asked.

Strictly star Neil Jones makes dig at ex-wife Katya

“Yes, we’ve actually created our own Traitors on tour, Strictly version. It is brilliant! So good, Neil said.

“Who did you get rid of last night?” Gethin asked. “So we didn’t last night, there was no banishment. We’ve kept it off for two days, but the first to go was Katya. Katya went straight away,” Neil said.

“She wasn’t a very good faithful,” he then added, drawing a laugh.

“They haven’t actually caught any traitors yet,” he then said.

Neil and Chyna have a baby together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Neil’s partner, Chyna Mills hits back at vile trolls

Neil’s appearance on Morning Live comes not long after his partner, Chyna, was forced to hit back at trolls making comments about her baby’s skin colour.

The Love Island star, 25, welcomed baby Havana with Neil back in October. Chyna uploaded a video of herself with Havana to her TikTok.

“That baby don’t even got little melanin. It’s just sad,” a troll commented. Chyna was quick to respond.

“I really don’t understand comments like this. I find it highly disrespectful for anyone to even comment on anyone’s skin colour, let alone my baby’s,” she said in a response video.

“Keep your comments to yourself. Keep your comments to yourself and if anything, stay away from my page. I don’t get it. I’ve had a few comments like this and it’s just really weird that people in this day and age want to sit and comment on someone’s skin colour,” she then continued.

“Like sort your life out, respectfully. Actually, disrespectfully.”

