Neil Jones admits he ex-wife Katya ‘never tried for a baby’ as they were too busy concentrating on their careers

Neil Jones has candidly revealed why he and ex-wife Katya “never tried for a baby” during their relationship.

The two Strictly stars were married for six years from 2013 to 2019. Their split came after Katya was photographed kissing celebrity partner Seann Walsh, sparking Strictly curse rumours.

And now, Neil has opened up about their relationship in a new interview – revealing that baby plans were not on their agenda, but that he spoke about starting a family with Chyna Mills three months after meeting.

Neil and Katya Jones ‘never discussed children’

Since their split, Neil and Katya have remained friends. Neil has also found love and moved on with Love Island star Chyna Mills – with the pair welcoming their first child, Havana, now three months old, in October.

In a new interview, Neil opened up about both of his relationships and revealed how he and Katya “never tried” to have a child when they were together.

Speaking to MailOnline, he was asked about any family plans he had with Katya.

He replied: “No we never really discussed children. We were busy with the dancing and our careers and things like that.”

The dancer also noted how he and Chyna spoke about becoming parents pretty early on in their romance. Discussing their relationship, Neil said: “I have got so many nieces and nephews. And then when I met Chyna we clicked so well.”

Neil added: “And it’s so funny that three months down the line that we both got into that conversation about having a child. And we said: ‘Yeah, let’s try for it.'”

What happened with Neil and Katya?

Strictly star Katya found herself embroiled in drama back in 2018 when she was caught locking lips with comedian Seann Walsh.

In 2022, Seann spoke about how he found out about the kiss when the pictures were made public in 2018. At a comedy show, he said: “I left the wardrobe department. And before I could order my first beer, my agent came over to ask if he could have a word with me outside.

“We went into the BBC car park. My agent looked over his glasses. He said: ‘About 20 minutes ago, they posted a photo of you kissing Katya outside a pub.’ It was at that exact point that my life would turn upside down – the dream turned into a nightmare.”

