Strictly’s Lauren Oakley shares sad family death as co-stars offer support

Lauren Oakley has announced the sad death of a family member – with plenty of Strictly Come Dancing co-stars rallying round with support.

The pro dancer, who joined Strictly in 2022, has become a firm favourite on the glitzy BBC One show. For last year’s series, she was partnered with Krishnan Guru-Murthy and they became the seventh couple to get the boot.

And on Wednesday (January 10) Lauren had plenty of her Strictly co-stars rallying round after she shared the upsetting loss of her “biggest fan”.

Strictly Lauren Oakley shares death of ‘biggest fan’

Taking to her Instagram, Lauren shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her grandma. In the first video, the Brummie beauty could be seen posing next to her grandma. She also uploaded a picture of her holding her elderly family member’s hand, as well as video of her pushing her grandma in her stroller.

Alongside the clip, Lauren penned: “In my heart forever and always. When I dance, you’ll be there. My biggest fan. I’ll miss you every day.”

Strictly stars rally round Lauren

Lauren’s fans and co-stars flooded the comments section with support over the sad news. Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez penned: “Sending you lots of love.”

Pro Jowita Przystal also wrote: “Sending you lots of love.” Giovanni Pernice reacted to the news too with a simple red heart emoji, as did show judge Motsi Mabuse.

Fans also showed their support to the dancer. One person said: “I’m so sorry for your loss Lauren.” Someone else penned: “You bought her SO much joy. You’re no 1 fan forever Lots of love to you and your mama.”

A third said: “Oh Lauren… What a wonderful Nan, sending so much love to you and all your family.”

Lauren on Strictly

Former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren joined the Strictly family in 2022.

Speaking at the time about joining the show she gushed: “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most. Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

