Janette Manrara thanks fans for their ‘concerns’ over photo of baby Lyra in car seat

Strictly star Janette Manrara has been forced to respond to fans after they expressed concerns over a photo of baby Lyra.

The professional dancer regularly delights her 600k Instagram followers with snaps of her adorable little girl, who she welcomed with fellow Strictly star Aljaz Škorjanec back in July last year.

However her most recent post did not only receive the usual positive comments, but several worried ones.

“Lyra yesterday out and about… Blue Monday,” Janette captioned the latest photo of her youngster, fittingly dressed in a blue snowsuit at the beginning of this chilly week (January 8).

“Awww,” responded Strictly: It Takes Two host Fleur East, with two heart eye emojis.

“So grown up – a cuddly ickle bundle of love,” gushed somebody else.

Another fan said: “Lyra is absolutely gorgeous!! She looks so warm and cuddly!”

However several of Janette’s followers also popped up in the comment section to express concern over Lyra’s appearance in the picture.

Janette and Aljaz share baby Lyra (Credit: ITV)

“She’s beautiful,” one person commented. “But please don’t put Lyra in a car seat with a fluffy coat/snowsuit, it can be dangerous if there’s an accident as the straps won’t be as tight.”

This comment quickly amassed several like-minded replies.

“That was my 1st thought too.. Car seat blanket are definitely the way to go,” somebody advised.

Another person said: “I agree. She is adorable but my first concern was how loose the straps are and the big bulky snowsuit. She is adorable. Let’s keep her safe in the car.”

Someone else agreed: “Was thinking the same thing. Also the risk of overheating. Blankets over the top are the safest option.”

But rest assured, Janette herself soon popped in to reassure fans.

“Thank you for the concern,” she replied, before explaining: “The straps were tight on her although it does not look like it in the picture, and we were getting out of the car quickly as it was a short trip so no risk of overheating.”

