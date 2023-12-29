Escape to the Country fans left fuming over ‘unwatchable’ celeb spin-off

Fans of the popular BBC show Escape To The Country have been left fuming as its celebrity spin-off version continues to air.

The regular edition of the show follows families as they seek homes outside the city.

However, in a shake-up to the existing format, the BBC has produced a special celebrity series of the show, following the rich and famous as they seek homes in the country.

Christopher Biggins and partner Neil are looking to get away from it all (Credit: BBC)

Strictly couple star as BBC airs Celebrity Escape to the Country

Last night’s episode of the celebrity spin-off (airing Thursday, December 28) featured performer Christopher Biggins and his partner Neil.

Together they looked at a bungalow in Marlow.

Previous episodes of the celebrity spin-off followed Strictly Come Dancing professionals Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec on their search for their dream home.

An earlier edition featured The Chase star Jenny Ryan.

However, the concept of the show has many viewers irritated. Some pointed out what a ‘waste’ of time the whole thing appeared to be.

Viewers aren’t happy with the spin-off’s direction (Credit: BBC)

Fans left fuming over Escape to the Country celebrity spin-off

As the episode aired, fans took to Twitter (now X) to air their distaste. Many found the show to be a ‘waste’ of time, and an insult to those genuinely seeking a home.

“Look at those rich celebrities that can afford any house they want and making the programme into a celebrity special,” wrote one irate fan.

“What a waste of a programme. We know full well these celebs aren’t going to buy any of these properties otherwise we would all know where they lived,” said another.

“Not sure I get the point of this. They look round three houses only to say ‘it’s on hold until after the panto season?” a third pointed out.

“I do hope we continue to see the public on this programme and it doesn’t get taken over by celebrities like too many other shows,” another said.

Where do you stand on Escape To The Country’s controversial celebrity edition?

