The Chase star Jenny Ryan in tears as she shares plans to leave London with her partner

The Chase star Jenny Ryan looked emotional on Celebrity Escape to the Country as she opened up about relocating with her partner.

Jenny and Thom Tuck met with Jules Hudson during the episode that aired on BBC One yesterday (Wednesday, December 20).

The couple spoke about their plans to leave London and live somewhere more rural, closer to the game show star’s hometown of Bolton.

The Chase star Jenny Ryan appeared on Celebrity Escape to the Country with her partner Thom Tuck, right (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Chase star Jenny Ryan and her partner go house-hunting

Jenny and Thom were looking for a four-bedroom detached period-styled property with a good garden and plenty of lots of greenery

They took an interest in the second property they were shown around.

And as Jenny reminisced about living in London and moving back closer to family, her strength of feeling became apparent.

“This feels like the beginning of a fairytale, it is astonishing,” The Chase quiz expert said to Jules.

Jenny was impressed with the second property on show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘So much potential for sharing a new stage of life’

Speaking about all the greenery around her, Jenny continued: “Hearing the birdsong, my stepdad would be in his element here. He is a really keen birdwatcher, he has travelled the world watching birds.

“It is something we have done as a family for quite a few years. So much potential for sharing a new stage of life with this property because it has got something for all of us, and we can share it out.”

Is there a bit of emotion in your voice?

Jules then asked The Vixen star: “Is there a bit of emotion in your voice?”

To which she replied: “This is what has got me, the woodlands. It feels like we are in time a little bit here.”

‘This is about me moving to what I call closer to home’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘My home and my heart are always back up north’

Jenny noted living in London had been “great for transport links”. She also said where she lived was handy for getting to the studio where The Chase is filmed.

However, Jenny also reflected at one point: “This is about me moving to what I call closer to home. London is where I have a home, but my home and my heart are always back up north.”

