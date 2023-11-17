Strictly star Janette Manrara tearful as Aljaz Skorjanec and baby Lyra wish her happy birthday on It Takes Two

Strictly Come Dancing pro Janette Manrara grew visibly emotional on BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two last night, fighting back tears as husband Aljaz Skorjanec and baby Lyra joined her for a very special segment.

Janette and Aliza welcomed daughter Lyra into the world earlier this year. And, this week, the new mum celebrated both her 40th birthday and the news that she’s releasing a book about her Strictly experience.

So surely that called for a slice of cake to celebrate…

The Strictly: It Takes Two host celebrated her 40th birthday this week (Credit: BBC)

Janette surprised on It Takes Two

The former Strictly professional and current It Takes Two host was shocked when costume designer Vicky Gill and the episode’s guests surprised her with an impromptu birthday party last night (November 16).

The pair were joined by Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell and Nigel Harman and Katya Jones, who brought on a Glitterball cake and sang along to happy birthday.

“Everyone at Strictly wants to wish you a happy 40th birthday, Janette!” announced Dianne. “We love you and we’re not the only ones.”

The Strictly crew celebrated Janette’s birthday last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Janette emotional as Aljaz returns to BBC show

They then played a special video message from Janette’s husband, Aljaz. Holding baby Lyra, Aljaz shared a sweet birthday message to his wife.

“Hello Mummy, we wanted to wish you a happy birthday. Lots of love and happiness. You are an amazing one, we are so proud of you. A beautiful wife,” Aljaz said.

“We can’t wait to have you home to give you a cuddle. Have a smashing show and keep dancing!” Aljaz finished.

The video then cut to all of Janette’s friends and family from overseas wishing her a happy birthday. As she watched, Janette grew visibly emotional, fighting to hold back the tears.

Janette shared a clip from her surprise party on her Instagram account afterwards.

“When you work with the best team in showbiz! Thank you to my @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo family for my cake and my surprise family messages!” she wrote.

“I never get to spend my birthday with them, so seeing their faces all the way from Miami, and especially Lyra and @aljazskorjanec, my heart was so full!”

This comes amid a big week for Janette, who announced even more big news yesterday.

Aljaz and baby Lyra had a very special message for Mummy (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara announces new book

Yesterday, Janette announced that she has written a book on her experiences as a professional dancer – titled Tiny Dancer, Big World.

“I cannot believe I’m actually announcing this but…. I HAVE A BOOK COMING SOON!!!” she wrote yesterday, on her 40th birthday.

“I’m an author!! Still pinching myself at the thought!! Releasing a book has been a long time dream of mine and to finally share the news of it on my 40th birthday is a great present to me!” she continued, excitedly.

“Turning 40 today, I have never felt more aware of who I am, or felt better about how to deal with all of life ups and downs; all while still learning and growing daily.

“I wanted to share with everyone a book that feels like a best friend or a big sister; sharing everything I’ve learnt so far for readers to apply to their own lives, while at the same time sharing snippets of my own life’s journey.”

