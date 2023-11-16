Janette Manrara announces she’s written a book as she admits it’s a ‘long time dream come true’

Strictly star Janette Manrara has shared the exciting news that she is releasing her own book, Tiny Dancer, Big World.

Janette has been hosting Strictly’s It Takes Two spin-off since 2021. Prior to that, she served as a professional dancer on the main show for eight series.

Janette and her husband, fellow dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, announced that they welcomed their daughter, Lyra, in July. And today (November 16), she arrived with even more good news.

Janette and Aljaz welcomed a daughter in July (Credit; Splashnews.com)

‘I have never felt more aware of who I am’

In her latest Instagram update, Janette was a bundle of joy when sharing the news of her first book.

“I cannot believe I’m actually announcing this but…. I HAVE A BOOK COMING SOON!!!” she wrote excitedly.

“I’m an author!! Still pinching myself at the thought!! Releasing a book has been a long time dream of mine and to finally share the news of it on my 40th birthday is a great present to me!” Janette continued.

She revealed that for the “last couple of years I have been doing a lot of work on myself” and that she has also “received a certification in well-being”.

“Turning 40 today, I have never felt more aware of who I am, or felt better about how to deal with all of life ups and downs; all while still learning and growing daily,” Janette explained. “I wanted to share with everyone a book that feels like a best friend or a big sister; sharing everything I’ve learnt so far for readers to apply to their own lives, while at the same time sharing snippets of my own life’s journey.”

Janette hopes the book “will create many smiles, inspire thoughts of joy,” and help readers “navigate the world we live in with courage and light in your heart always”.

She thanked publisher William Collins for “believing in this book and allowing me to share it with everyone!”

Janette’s showbiz friends are buzzing for her

Following the announcement, many of Janette’s showbiz pals took to the comments section to wish their congratulations.

“This is amazing ! And HAPPY BIRTHDAY SCORPIO SIS! Welcome to the 40 club,” Joanne Clifton wrote.

“Love to see it,” Oti Mabuse shared.

“Yay!! Congrats sis!! Can’t wait to read it,” Ashley Roberts remarked.

“Wow congratulations!” Michelle Tsiakkas commented.

