Neil Jones’ fiancée Chyna Mills hits back as vile troll targets her baby daughter over her skin colour: ‘Highly disrespectful’

Chyna Mills, the fiancée of Neil Jones, has hit back at a vile troll who made a comment about their baby daughter’s skin colour.

The Love Island star, 25, welcomed a baby girl, Havana, with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Neil, 41, in October 2023.

Chyna has been keeping her social media followers updated on little Havana and recently shared a cute video to TikTok. It showed the family lying down in bed while singing along to a viral TikTok song.

Chyna and Neil became parents in October (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones

The cute clip has racked up more than 98,000 likes and 200 comments on the social media site. However, Chyna was forced to hit back at one comment in particular which targeted Havana’s skin colour.

They wrote: “That baby don’t even got little melanin. It’s just sad.” [Sic]

Keep your comments to yourself and if anything, stay away from my page.

New mum Chyna wasted no time in hitting back at the remark in a separate video. She said: “I really don’t understand comments like this.

“I find it highly disrespectful for anyone to even comment on anyone’s skin colour, let alone my baby’s.”

She continued: “Keep your comments to yourself,” as little Havana was heard in the background.

Referring to her little girl’s voice, Chyna said: “Exactly.” She went on: “Keep your comments to yourself and if anything, stay away from my page. I don’t get it. I’ve had a few comments like this and it’s just really weird that people in this day and age want to sit and comment on someone’s skin colour.

“Like sort your life out, respectfully. Actually, disrespectfully.”

Chyna’s post received much support from her followers. One person said: “You tell them. People are just jealous. Your little family is beautiful.”

Another wrote: “She is beautiful and personally I would not waste time or breath on people who are jealous of a lovely happy family like you have.”

Chyna hit back at a troll recently (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

A third added: “So many weird comments on that video! All that matters is that you’ve got a beautiful, healthy baby!”

Last October, Chyna and Neil announced the arrival of Havana. They later shared the meaning of her name with Hello! magazine.

Neil explained: “Cuba is the home of dance and very multicultural so it was perfect; it sums us up. We’re running on not much sleep and pure joy.”

