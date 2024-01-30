For The Love of Dogs fans fume as Alison Hammond is announced as host as they declare Martin Clunes would have been ‘better’ choice

For the Love of Dogs has a new host in the form of Alison Hammond. She will be stepping into the role Paul O’Grady made his own before his death last year.

However, some fans are not happy with Alison‘s signing, with many arguing that there are “better” choices out there.

Alison Hammond to host For The Love of Dogs

Today (Tuesday, January 30) saw ITV announce that Alison would be the new host of For The Love of Dogs.

“I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series. But if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all,” Alison said today.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes. And hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”

ITV then said: “We are thrilled to be able to confirm that the series will return in the spring and that the dogs have a brand-new champion in Alison Hammond.

“As Paul O’Grady always said himself, the stars of the show were the dogs themselves. But the impact that he had and the legacy he leaves will never be forgotten by any of us. We can’t wait to welcome back the series with Alison.”

Fans fume

However, not everyone was happy with the appointment of Alison as the show’s new host.

Many wanted someone else to host. Taking to social media, fans had a moan about the news.

“Paul will never be replaced and if it is Allison Hammond that’s me not watching,” one fan fumed. “Julian Clary would have been perfect,” another said.

“I love this programme but not sure about Alison Hammond as host she’s not my favourite presenter not sure if I’ll watch it,” a third wrote.

“My recommendation would have been Martin Clunes,” another said. “A very poor choice Alison just isn’t a doggy person if there are ever dogs on This Morning she shows very little interest there were so many better choices!!!” a fifth moaned.

“Martin Clunes would be ideal,” another fan said. “Martin Clunes would have been a great choice for this position, he has a genuine, well known love for animals,” another wrote.

Support for Alison Hammond as new host of For The Love of Dogs

However, some fans are ready to give Alison a shot.

“I really do like Alison but I cannot see her in this role sadly. She might surprise us doubters,” one fan tweeted.

“I am sure she will do her very best to continue Paul’s good work. Good luck,” another said.

“Good luck to her. I’ll wait before making judgement,” a third wrote.

For The Love of Dogs returns to ITV1 and ITVX in the spring.

