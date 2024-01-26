Alison Hammond admits feeling ‘failure’ after split from son’s dad

Alison Hammond has admitted feeling “failure” when she split from her son Aidan’s father.

On Friday’s This Morning, Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary were talking with singer Paloma Faith about her new album, The Glorification of Sadness.

Paloma discussed her own split from Leyman Lachine, the father of her two kids. She said: “It feels very heavy that I broke up with my children’s dad. I feel stages of grief and even now two years on I still feel this sense of guilt I failed my children, society and what’s expected.

Alison opened up about feeling “failure” (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond talks her son on This Morning today

“The album goes through the stages of grief. It is my biggest failure and my only regret.”

I felt that failure when I split up with my son’s dad.

Alison then stepped in, offering Paloma some words of advice. She said: “[That] doesn’t make you a failure – you are a single mum, you’re a pop star and you’re absolutely smashing it. That is your life, that’s your journey, that’s your story.”

The star added: “I felt that failure when I split up with my son’s dad. But he moved on and has three other kids now and they are part of the family as well.”

Paloma opened up about her personal life on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Last summer, Alison opened up about her love life during an appearance on Gyles Brandreth’s podcast Rosebud.

She said: “I think that’s why I struggle in relationships, because I don’t want somebody around me all the time. I absolutely love being on my own. I’m OK with it. I’ve never felt lonely.

“I think as soon as I hear the word marriage I get cold feet. I think I’m just one of those people.”

Alison added: “I always – not think there’s something better – but I always get a bit nervous to know that is it.

“I just feel like I’m tied down and I don’t like it, when really and truly, I’m getting to that age now where I think ‘Alison, let go – it’s OK to settle down.'”

Alison gave Paloma advice (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond love life

The star had son Aidan with her ex, Noureddine Boufaied.

Alison was last publicly in a relationship with Ben Hawkins. There were rumours they had become engaged. However, they reportedly split in early 2023.

