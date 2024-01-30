ITV has announced that Alison Hammond will take over from the late Paul O’Grady on For The Love Of Dogs.

In a statement released just before midday (January 30), ITV said Alison is “preparing to dish out the dog treats and set tails wagging as she is announced as the new presenter of the award-winning ITV series, For The Love of Dogs”.

Alison will be heading to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to help the animals in their care look for a new place to live. It follows the sad passing of much-loved presenter Paul O’Grady last spring.

With more abandoned and stray dogs in need of care than ever, the six-part series will tell the stories of some of the latest arrivals at Battersea. It’ll see Alison roll up her sleeves and help Battersea’s expert staff and volunteers to take care of the animals. She’ll also help get them ready for their potential new owners.

ITV released a new picture of Alison at the dogs and cats home to share the news. In it she can be seen with members of staff. She’s also cuddling up to a few furry friends in need of homes.

Alison Hammond on taking over from Paul on For The Love Of Dogs

This Morning host Alison said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series. But if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.”

She then commented: “I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes. And hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”

ITV said in its statement: “We are thrilled to be able to confirm that the series will return in the spring and that the dogs have a brand-new champion in Alison Hammond.

“As Paul O’Grady always said himself, the stars of the show were the dogs themselves. But the impact that he had and the legacy he leaves will never be forgotten by any of us. We can’t wait to welcome back the series with Alison.

“There will be all the fun and warmth that our viewers have come to expect whilst continuing to showcase the wonderful and important work done by the incredible team at Battersea.”

Battersea ‘excited’ to welcome Alison

Peter Laurie, Battersea Chief Executive, said: “Everyone at Battersea is excited to embark upon a brand-new series of For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond.

“Over the last 12 years, For the Love of Dogs has shared with viewers the love and expert care Battersea dedicates to all the animals that need our help.”

He then continued with a tribute to Paul.

“Alongside our beloved Ambassador, the late, great Paul O’Grady, we’ve enjoyed showing how much joy rescue animals can give. So we’re pleased we can continue to shine a light on the work our charity undertakes every day to improve the lives of dogs and cats.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Alison to Battersea and introducing her to the incredible animals in our care as we help them on their journey to finding loving, new homes,” he then added.

Alison had been rumoured as in “final talks” to replace Paul on the show. However, ITV has now confirmed the news. As a result, For The Love Of Dogs will return to ITV in the spring.

