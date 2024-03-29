7 celebs having a worse week than you – from Stacey Solomon to Meghan Markle

Had a bit of a rubbish week? Well, you’re not alone, as these celebs have had a bit of a shocker too.

Read on – you never know, it might make you feel a bit better about your less-than-perfect seven days…

Gio might not get a celeb partner this year (Credit: BBC)

Celebs who’ve had a worse week than you – Giovanni Pernice

Strictly finished months ago. Giovanni‘s time on the show dancing with Amanda Abbington ended even longer ago than that!

And yet here we are, hurtling towards April in the space year 2024, and we’re still hearing about the Giovanni and Amanda drama.

For those not in the know – quick rundown. Amanda quit Strictly in week six, citing personal reasons for her decision. She has since been diagnosed with PTSD and needed her therapy after her experience dancing with Gio.

Now, it’s been reported that Gio might not even get a celebrity partner in this year’s series.

“Bosses are undecided about whether or not they will give Gio a partner, just to take the heat off him. He’s still very much loved by all the head honchos,” a source told The Sun.

It could be quite the fall from grace for Gio, who won the show in 2021 with Rose Ayling-Ellis…

Cat has been host of the show for a month (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley

Poor Cat. She’s only been in the This Morning job for a matter of weeks, and fans already want her out.

Earlier this week, Ben Shephard‘s best mate and former co-host, Kate Garraway was on the show.

“Please please please please in honour of @kategarraway set up some form of petition etc to get @thismorning to replace Cat Deeley with @kategarraway. It’s a no brainer,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m sorry but you need to get rid of @catdeeley. She is so boring as a host,” another said.

Considering how long ITV spent replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, I can’t see them ditching Cat after less than a month in the role because some Twitter trolls asked them to.

Keep off Twitter for a bit, Cat!

Joe’s reaction to fans zooming in on his crotch (Credit: BBC)

Joe Swash

I’m A Celebrity star and husband to Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, had a moment to forget this week.

The 42-year-old accompanied wife Stacey to the Royal Television Society Awards on Tuesday (March 26) but he forgot to do something important before leaving – to do up his fly!

Stacey shared some snaps of the happy couple off to the awards, with Joe’s blunder on full view for her 5.9 million followers to see.

Some fans, for some reason, zoomed in on Joe’s crotch and noticed his fly undone, and were quick to point it out.

“Am I the only person that has seen that Joe’s zip is undone?” one fan commented. Spoilers – they weren’t.

It has yet to be confirmed whether Joe did up his fly before arriving at the awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Celebs having a bad week – Stacey Solomon

Sticking with the residents of Pickle Cottage, Stacey’s had a bit of a mare this week too.

The 34-year-old was snapped puffing on a cigarette recently – and has come in for a fair bit of criticism.

“Surprised that she smokes – she is health-conscious and environmentally friendly online,” one fan said upon seeing the star lighting one up recently.

A source claims that Stacey has been hit hard by the criticism from fans.

“Stacey is a sensitive person and she will be upset if anyone is thinking of her in a negative way,” they told New! Magazine.

“She’s had a lot of stick in the past about smoking and she finds it difficult. The comments can be hurtful,” they then added.

“It’s just something she’s using as a release. Stacey is only human at the end of the day. She’s not doing anything wrong and is using it as a vice to de-stress, but she’ll be worried about what people think of her.”

Lorraine dazzled in a rainbow dress (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly

Some people just hate fun.

Scottish star Lorraine hosted a gay ‘wedding’ on her show on Wednesday (March 27) to celebrate 10 years of gay marriage being legalised in England and Wales.

Lorraine was kitted out in stunning rainbow dress as she took charge of the blessing ceremony. However, some grumpy viewers claimed that the 64-year-old was trying to make the wedding about her with her colourful dress.

“#lorraine trying to upstage the groom & groom in that dress,” one viewer grumbled. “She looks so OTT #ridiculous,” another huffed.

Don’t listen to them Lorraine, you look fab!

Alison was cruelly trolled (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebs having a bad week – Alison Hammond

Fan favourite Alison has, rather surprisningly, been accused of being a “nasty piece of work” this week by a disgruntled troll on Twitter.

The tweet, which was posted during this week’s Great British Bake off, also accused Alison of starting to “believe her own hype”.

Thankfully, Alison wasn’t having any of it, and put the cruel troll in their place.

“Why is that I’ll be having a lovely day and then someone writes such [a] nasty message. Don’t @ me, keep your nasty comment to yourself #bekind always,” she tweeted.

YES ALSION!!!

The Duchess has high hopes for her new venture (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has another project in the works. However, it’s not a new moany Netflix documentary or a short-lived Spotify podcast.

This time, the 42-year-old is launching American Riviera Orchard, an online shop.

The online store will sell all sorts, including fragrances, skin care prodcuts, dog grooming products, and even chicken feed.

However, the Duchess is reportedly “losing sleep” over the new business venture amid fears it could be a “disaster”.

“If it works out it’ll be brilliant, but if it doesn’t, she knows full well it’s disaster time. Not just because of all the money and time they’ve poured into it – their whole brand and reputation is on the line here,” a source told Closer.

“It’s no wonder she’s losing sleep over this and working her fingers to the bone, she’s been saying she can’t let this fail. It’s important for her and Harry’s status in the US.”

No pressure then.

