Alison Hammond fires back at troll as she’s accused of being ‘nasty piece of work’ amid This Morning break

Alison Hammond cut down a cruel troll who lambasted the This Morning presenter as a “real nasty piece of work” in latest news.

The much-loved telly host hit back on Monday (March 26) evening at the unpleasant attack on social media made during the most recent episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The troll also claimed Alison had “started to believe her own hype” in their tweet.

But a dignified Alison quote-tweeted in response: “Why is that I’ll be having a lovely day and then someone writes such [a] nasty message. Don’t @ me, keep your nasty comment to yourself #bekind always.”

Alison Hammond presenting This Morning alongside her regular co-host Dermot O’Leary (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Alison Hammond news

TV star Alison’s supporters rushed to defend her online against the abuse.

Keep your nasty comment to yourself.

“I’m so sorry Alison. Keep being the amazing and kind person you are. You’re lovely as you are,” one person replied to her post.

Another told Alison: “Never acceptable and it’s utterly legitimate to feel hurt and winded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff)

“People who use their spare time to be hateful are clearly lacking happiness and enjoyment in their lives,” wrote a third.

And yet another among many backed her: “Sadly not everyone is able to radiate positivity in the same way you do @AlisonHammond. Bringing smiles to people’s faces and lighting up any room you enter is far more important. Keep doing you my lovely and never let them bring you down.”

Fans have pondered Alison’s whereabouts recently (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning news: Where Alison Hammond is

Fans have also recently been expressing confusion over Alison not appearing in her regular Friday slot alongside Dermot O’Leary. Her pal Josie Gibson has been filling in instead.

“No Alison again!” one viewer exclaimed on social media last Friday (March 22). Another pondered whether Alison may have other filming commitments preventing her from being on the This Morning sofa.

However, earlier in March, Alison reportedly informed her Instagram followers she would be taking some time off to move into a new house and also “chill” with her son.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Alison Hammond’s friendship with This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary – from ‘strained’ relationship claim to ‘brother-sister’ bond and ‘pact’ they created

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.