Junior Andre hints he has a secret girlfriend as he addresses move abroad

Junior Andre has lifted the lid on his love life – hinting he has a secret girlfriend. Junior, 18, is best known as the son of performer Peter Andre and glamour model Katie Price.

The young musician has also followed in his father’s footsteps with a budding career as a recording artist, which has garnered him a large following online.

Now, Junior has shared some information about his personal life, including a relationship that he keeps under wraps and a potential move abroad.

Junior Andre has hinted at having a secret girlfriend (Credit: Loose Women / YouTube)

Junior Andre hints at secret girlfriend

On April 25, Junior could be seen sat in his swanky ‘£25K’ Audi, a gift from his dad, whilst filming himself for Instagram. It was here he answered a string of personal question.

One follower asked: “Snog, marry or avoid – Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian.”

After some thought, Junior quipped: “None. Why? Cause I’ve got a good girl at home.”

Junior’s sister, Princess, is also in a relationship, which she shared to social media last year.

Despite his children exploring the dating field, Peter has made it clear that he has strict rules when it comes to their significant others.

“My rules in my house are very straightforward. Everyone knows them, it’s not even a question. With boyfriends or girlfriends, it’s downstairs, doors are open and it’s daytime.

“Down the line if there is a sleepover, one can sleep downstairs,” he told the MailOnline.

Junior often shares a glimpse into his life on social media (Credit: Youtube / The Andres)

Junior Andre addresses move abroad

Junior also answered questions about his grandma, who lives in Australia. He and Princess recently visited his grandma, Thea, to support her whilst she battles vascular dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

He said of the trip: “Can I just say, Australia is actually the best country ever. Every time I go there, I want to live there. It’s so beautiful, the weather is nice all year round, the people are nice and funny, the wildlife is wild.

“It’s great, obviously my grandparents live out there and I’ve got some family out there, it was really nice to see them. Obviously it’s sad they’re growing old but that’s life isn’t it, that’s literally what happens.

“I’m gonna grow old one day. But yeah, it was just really nice catching up with them. So much love, so much love.”

Peter Andre praises his children in sweet tribute

Peter recently gushed about the selfless nature of his two oldest children in a sweet tribute shared to Instagram. He said: “Junior and princess.

“The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

“I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon.”

Read more: Peter Andre admits ‘things are tough’ with his mum’s health as he gushes over Junior and Princess’ visit

