Lorraine Kelly distracts viewers with ‘OTT’ outfit for wedding live on air: ‘Trying to upstage the groom & groom’

Lorraine Kelly dressed up for a special occasion today as a couple ‘married’ live on air.

To mark 10 years of same sex marriage in England and Wales, Lorraine had guests Luke and Gavin appear on the show. They’ve been together since 2019 and got engaged last year.

On Wednesday’s show (March 26), Lorraine took on the duty of ‘blessing’ Luke and Gavin.

Lorraine Kelly dressed for the special occasion today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

The presenter wore a multi-coloured dress for the ‘blessing’ ceremony. Meanwhile, Luke and Gavin looked very dapper in coordinating suits.

The Lorraine studio was decked out in stunning floral arrangements and a wedding arch. Luke and Gavin’s loved ones were also in the studio to watch the nuptials.

Lorraine said: “Luke and Gavin, we’ve done all the legal paper work and now we’re ready to begin our blessing.”

She added: “It’s a privilege for me to be a witness to your wedding and to show people across the country that love is love.”

Luke and Gavin had a beautiful ceremony today (Credit: ITV)

Luke and Gavin then exchanged vows and kissed. Lorraine had a touching gift in store for Luke and Gavin. She told them: “What is a wedding without a honeymoon? TUI have provided you both with a luxury five-star all-inclusive holiday to the gorgeous and very classy island of Santorini.”

They also had a cruise to “make the experience even more special”. She said: “We just want you to have the best possible honeymoon.”

The newlyweds then embraced each other as singer Alfie Boe sang.

Viewers gushed over Luke and Gavin’s ceremony (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine wedding reaction

Many viewers were emotional over the beautiful ceremony and gushed on X. One person said: “Ah that was absolutely beautiful!!!!!!! Every bit was lovely, congratulations.”

Another wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS. Very emotional. So good to see two people so happy and in love.”

Trying to upstage the groom & groom in that dress.

Someone else added: “That was lovely, thank you @reallorraine for helping us celebrate 10 years of same sex marriage on breakfast TV! It will be 3 years in July since me & my husband got married, a day still poignant, happy, emotional and a sense of freedom!”

However, others were distracted by Lorraine’s “OTT” outfit for the nuptials. One said: “She looks so OTT #ridiculous #lorraine.”

Another tweeted: “#lorraine trying to upstage the groom & groom in that dress.”

Meanwhile, one person wrote: “That really is an awful dress.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: ITV’s Lorraine halted as Susanna Reid takes over from a very emotional Lorraine Kelly

What did you think of the wedding? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.