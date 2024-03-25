ITV’s Lorraine halted as Susanna Reid takes over from a very emotional Lorraine Kelly

ITV morning show Lorraine was interrupted by Good Morning Britain‘s Susanna Reid today (March 25), much to the surprise of its host.

Lorraine Kelly was in the middle of a chat with Tyler West when Susanna suddenly came on screen – unbeknownst to Lorraine – to announce that she was going to surprise the host.

Lorraine Kelly appeared a little choked when Susanna explained her honour (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid interrupts today’s Lorraine on ITV

Bursting onto set midway through Lorraine’s interview, Susanna declared: “Good morning Lorraine, this has come as an enormous surprise. I have a very special announcement for you, Lorraine Kelly. It doesn’t get much bigger or more deserved than this. I am here for a very special reason this morning.”

“I’m frightened,” a very shocked Lorraine joked.

Where’s Ant and Dec? It can’t be a prank because it’s Susanna!

Susanna continued: “BAFTA will be celebrating your 40 years in broadcasting. Your programme is nominated in the daytime category, but I have something unique and special to you. This is the first time something like this has been announced on air. This is the special gold envelope,” she said.

Reading it out, Susanna then continued: “On behalf of the BAFTA board of trustees, we are delighted to offer you Lorraine Kelly the Academy Special Award to be presented at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards.”

Susanna Reid told Lorraine about her award live on air (Credit: ITV)

‘An inspiration’

Lorraine laughed and said: “Where’s Ant and Dec? It can’t be a prank because it’s Susanna!”

As Lorraine became a little choked up, Susanna added: “You’re an inspiration to me and women in broadcasting.”

Second BAFTA nod

Elsewhere, Lorraine’s show has also been nominated for a TV BAFTA.

Susanna explained that it’s for the show they made last September launching their breast cancer Change and Check charity single Golden.

Watch Lorraine collect her award at the TV BAFTAs on May 12.

