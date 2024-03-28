Paul O’Grady’s husband on the moment he died: ‘Loud bang’ in the kitchen, battling to ‘keep him alive’ and star’s beloved dog trying to ‘wake him up’

It’s been a year since we lost the beloved Paul O’Grady and his husband has opened up in his first interview since the star’s death.

Paul O’Grady died on March 28 last year at the age of 67 of cardiac arrhythmia. His husband, Andre Portasio, has now spoken about Paul’s final day and shared heartbreaking details on the moment he died.

Andre said it had been the “most ordinary day” and explained that Paul had “come back from touring, so was a little bit tired and woke up really late”.

Andre has opened up about the day Paul died (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady husband speaks out

Speaking to the Mirror, Andre said: “Usually, he would stagger down from the bedroom with his hair on end and moaning it was the beginning of the day. He loved a good moan but he had a meeting with his producer, Malcolm Prince, about his radio show and he was looking very smart in a white shirt, and had a good aura. I’ll never forget saying to him how handsome he looked, and him joking back saying [bleep] off!”

And all of a sudden, I could see him lying on the floor.

Andre went on to say that after the meeting, Paul would have usually walked their five dogs alone. However, this time, he asked Andre along.

Andre said For the Love of Dogs star Paul was on “wonderful form”. The couple later settled down in the living room and watched TV.

Andre said Paul had been on “wonderful form” earlier on the day he died (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady’s death

Andre continued: “[Paul] left to get some tea, and I heard this loud bang. But because the house is big and old, I didn’t think of anything at first.”

He explained that two of the dogs went into the kitchen before returning. He said he thought Paul must have gone to the cottage in the grounds of their home which they were renovating.

Andre said: “I walked to the kitchen to start putting some food on, and I started taking things out of the fridge. And all of a sudden, I could see him lying on the floor.”

Andre admitted he “didn’t know what to think at first”. He said Paul had a cut on his forehead so he called an ambulance.

Andre said Paul’s dog Arfur seemingly tried to wake him up (Credit: ITV)

Andre said he was advised by them to do CPR as that was the “best chance to keep him alive”. He admitted he felt “exhausted” by the time the ambulance arrived.

The ambulance crew then arrived and spent an hour trying to resuscitate Paul. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Andre discussed the “saddest part” of the ordeal. He said as he was trying to resuscitate Paul, one of his dogs Arfur came out of the room.

Andre heartbreakingly explained that Arfur – which was one of Paul’s “favourites” -“nuzzled his face as he always did on Paul’s shoulder, as if to say ‘wake up'”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Following Paul’s death, Andre said he “couldn’t leave the house for three weeks”. He explained that people “kept coming to leave flowers, cards, or even little miniature dogs”.

Andre said that “just reinforced quite how popular and deeply loved he was”.

