Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Wynne Evans made a surprising ‘return’ to TV over the weekend, following his BBC axing in May.

The Go Compare star, 53, emotionally confirmed at that time his one-year rolling contract with the Beeb wouldn’t be renewed. That followed a four-month investigation amid claims he’d made inappropriate comments to Janette Manrara on the Strictly live tour. Wynne has denied this claim.

And so viewers of Pointless Celebrities on Saturday (August 16) evening were left confused to see the Welsh opera singer among the line-up of famous faces taking part in the quiz show hosted by Alexander Armstrong.

Pointless Celebrities fans were surprised to see Wynne Evans on their screens over the weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Wynne Evans on Pointless Celebrities

Wynne Evans teamed up with Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page for the unexpected appearance, which follows previous reports suggesting the ex radio host could take legal action against the BBC.

However, it is believed the episode may have been recorded before the weeks of headlines concerning Wynne earlier this year – and may also have been postponed for some months before airing.

Wynne, who promoted the appearance on his Instagram, and Joanna advanced to the penultimate round of the show before failing to make the final.

But several of those commenting about Wynne on X seemed more concerned about why he was on TV rather than with his pairing’s performance.

Pointless Celebrities: ‘Did they mean to put this on?’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Pointless Celebrities fans reacted

“Did they mean to put this on, with Wynne Evans? #Pointless #PointlessCelebrities,” one viewer posted, adding a grimacing face emoji to their enquiry.

“Wynne Evans? This must have been recorded 10 years ago?#Pointless,” said another, referring to their perception the star might be considered unlikely to feature on primetime telly.

Who the hell thought Wynne Evans appearing would be a good idea?

Meanwhile, another incredulous observer fumed: “Seriously??? Who the hell thought Wynne Evans appearing would be a good idea? #PointlessCelebrities.”

And someone else pondered: “This could be Wynne Evans’ last BBC appearance #PointlessCelebrities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynne Evans (@wynneevans)

What happened to Wynne Evans on Strictly?

Wynne was paired up with pro dancer Katya Jones during their run on the BBC One dance series in 2024. They progressed in the celeb competition to Blackpool Week, ultimately eliminated with 31 points. However, despite going out, Wynne and Katya were bottom of the leaderboard.

Wynne later went on to be a part of the Strictly live tour at the start of 2025. However, within weeks, Wynne found himself mired in controversy following an inappropriate remark he was accused of making.

Will Wynne Evans appear on the BBC again? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

His participation in the live tour came to an abrupt end, and Wynne issued an apology. He said at the time: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing. I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances. And I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

As well as no longer presenting his BBC Radio Wales gig, Wynne and Joanna’s All At Sea was also canned.

Additionally, back in June, it was reported Wynne and fiancé Liz Brookes has unfollowed each other on social media, a month after getting engaged.

Read more: Wynne Evans hits out at ‘fundamentally flawed’ Strictly Come Dancing as this year’s stars pictured at rehearsals

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.