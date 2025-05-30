Former Strictly star Wynne Evans has shared a statement confirming he has been axed by the BBC.

Following a four-month investigation, the Welsh opera singer has revealed he will not be renewing his one-year rolling contract with the corporation. The news arrives after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to Janette Manrara on the Strictly tour.

Wynne announced he won’t be working for the BBC anymore (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans confirms he’s leaving the BBC

Wynne announced his departure on Instagram today (May 30).

As he shared a video, he said: “My beloved Wynners, From the very depths of my heart — thank you.

“These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know.

Wynne continued: “It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won’t be returning to my radio show. I’m gutted. That show wasn’t just work — it was home. It was us. We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family.”

Due to no longer hosting his own radio show on the BBC, Wynne announced that The Wynne Evans Show will be returning live every day from 9am until 12pm on a new app, through Alexa and Google.

He insisted to his followers that “this is our next adventure” and that he needs them “more than ever”.

As he begins a new chapter, Wynne said he is “full of nerves”, “hope”, and “love”.

ED! reached out to the BBC for comment, who also confirmed the news: “Wynne Evans is not under contract with the BBC. He is not returning to the mid-morning show on BBC Radio Wales and there are currently no plans to work with him.”

‘I will miss you so much’

Following the news, Wynne’s followers rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“Best wishes and good luck with your new venture,” one user wrote.

“Looking forward to the show,” another person shared.

“One door closes another door opens!” a third remarked.

“Nooo!, will miss you so much, your show was amazing,” a fourth commented.

