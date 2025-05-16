Strictly Come Dancing is under fresh scrutiny after Wynne Evans reportedly launched legal action against tour producers for alleged medical negligence.

Wynne is best known as the face of the Go Compare adverts.

The 53-year-old Welsh tenor is said to have suffered a double fracture and two torn ligaments after a fall during the Strictly Live tour earlier this year.

However, insiders claim that instead of receiving proper medical attention, Wynne was bandaged up and told to carry on performing, despite being in “agony”.

Wynne Evans ‘suing’ Strictly Tour producers

“He was basically strapped up and told to keep smiling and carry on,” a source close to the singer told The Sun.

“The following night, he had to pull out of Glasgow, then the next day it all kicked off, just as his foot started to swell up.”

Wynne left the tour shortly after a video emerged of him making a lewd comment about Strictly co-stars Janette Manrara and Jamie Borthwick. After the scandal, Wynne issued an apology for his words.

He is now said to be suing Phil McIntyre Entertainments, the company responsible for the tour.

The claim includes personal injury and a lack of proper medical provision backstage. He is also requesting a reported £11,000 in unpaid performance fees.

“Wynne’s lawyers told him he had a legitimate injury claim. His physio costs are spiralling. He hasn’t been allowed to work during this time. So he’s decided to sue the production company, something that won’t be affecting taxpayers,” the source added.

Strictly injuries

An MRI scan later confirmed the severity of the injury: a broken foot, a fractured ankle, and two snapped ligaments. Wynne is still reportedly struggling to walk without pain nearly four months on from the incident.

In addition to the legal action, Wynne was suspended from his BBC Radio Wales show after the Birmingham incident. The station has since seen a noticeable drop in listener figures. Many fans have linked the decline to his absence.

Meanwhile, Wynne’s case isn’t the first time a Strictly star has danced through injury.

Zara McDermott reportedly performed with a stress fracture. She underwent surgery for the injury.

Paralympian Will Bayley suffered “life-altering” injuries after a fall during rehearsals.

Wynne’s legal action comes at a turbulent time for the Strictly brand, as questions mount over duty of care and behind-the-scenes protocols during live performances.

ED! has contacted the BBC, Wynne’s solicitors and the Phil McIntyre Entertainment for comment.

