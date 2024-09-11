Janette Manrara has addressed the comments Will Bayley made about his horrific injury on Strictly.

The Paralympian was forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 after dancing alongside Janette for six weeks, due to tearing his knee ligaments in rehearsals.

Will has since spoken out about how the injury has left him with excruciating pain that he will live with “forever”.

Janette has shared her thoughts in a new interview…

Janette Manrara addresses horror injury Will Bayley suffered

Chatting to Closer, Janette stated: “It was hard for both of us to have to leave the competition in the way that we did.

“Nobody wants to have to leave the competition with an injury, especially when we were doing so well. So of course, he felt frustration, and there were massive repercussions that he had from everything that happened on Strictly.”

Despite the impact of the horror injury, which occurred when Will attempted to redo a jump after a “rubbish” attempt, Janette has insisted that they have remained firm friends.

The Strictly pro continued: “When all that came out we spoke directly to each other. We know in our hearts that we were an amazing team and had an incredible time together.”

ED! has contacted Will and Janette’s representatives for comment.

Will Bayley on his Strictly injury

Will shared told The Sun last month: “I think the show thought they were being inclusive by casting me, but I actually felt pressured. I have got a serious disability and I don’t think anyone was really looking out for me when I injured myself, leaving me with injuries that still affect me to this day.

Will also claimed the BBC hadn’t contacted him or issued an apology, alleging: “There was no duty of care.”

He recalled the accident, explaining: “I was really determined, so I went for it and smiled at the camera. When I landed I just had the most horrific pain and I still have flashbacks now. I was lying on the floor thinking my whole career was over. I heard my leg crack, I couldn’t breathe.”

After Will’s initial comments came out in August, a spokesperson for Janette said: “Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice.

“Her celebrity partner’s safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly.

“Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will.”

Will later appeared on This Morning and insisted he and Janette got on well.

Janette Manrara to return to It Takes Two

Meanwhile, Janette hasn’t strayed away from the dance floor.

The star is set to return to hosting It Takes Two later this month, alongside Fleur East.

The pair will return to BBC Two and iPlayer at 6.30pm on Monday September 23, for another year of behind-the scenes glamour and gossip.

Strictly and It Takes Two is coming back for its 20th year and viewers can expect more sparkle than ever, according to the BBC’s latest announcement, as Fleur and Janette are set to explore the magic ingredients behind the programme.

Audiences can watch Strictly it Takes Two every weekday at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

