The Strictly Come Dancing pro live tour for 2025 has been axed following months of scandal surrounding the show.

This year has seen two of the show’s pro dancers leave the series following allegations of misconduct. Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice won’t return for the 2024 series.

But with the series due to begin this weekend, a new report claims that a beloved part of the show will not take place.

The Strictly pro dancers for 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro tour

A source has told The Sun: “Strictly is ­trying to rebuild as a brand and The Professionals tour was known as a hotbed of drinking and fun.

“The pro dancers work hard and play hard. But with everything that’s happened recently, it seems axing it eliminates the chance of any further issues.”

However, a rep for the tour told us: “Due to artist availability, the UK tour of Strictly The Professionals is taking a break next year, and plans are currently being finalised for 2026. Tickets for the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will be on sale soon. Booking information will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Giovanni has denied allegations of ‘bullying’ (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice scandal

Earlier this year, Strictly announced that Giovanni won’t return to the show following allegations of ‘bullying’.

His celebrity partner Amanda Abbington has accused the dancer of ‘abusive’ and ‘bullying’ behaviour. She starred on the show in 2023.

In a statement, Giovanni said: “Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. I look forward to clearing my name.”

Graziano faced allegations of misconduct (Credit: BBC)

Graziano Di Prima allegations

Elsewhere, in July, Strictly announced that Graziano wouldn’t return to the show following misconduct claims.

Allegations included that he kicked, hit and spat at his 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott.

In August, Graziano spoke to the MailOnline. He said: “I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”

Graziano described the allegations as “vile” and “false”. He insisted they “ruined my life in a matter of minutes – professionally, financially, psychologically and reputationally”.

He added: “The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We’d practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts.”

The show begins this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 line-up

Strictly will return this weekend with its 2024 launch show.

The celebrities taking to the dance floor this year include Sam Quek, Shayne Ward, Tasha Ghouri, Dr Punam Krishan, Pete Wicks, Jamie Borthwick and Nick Knowles.

Meanwhile, JB Gill, Chris McCausland, Montell Douglas, Toyah Willcox, Wynne Evans, Paul Merson, Sarah Hadland and Tom Dean will join them.

Read more: Strictly 2024 star Tasha Ghouri hits back at ‘fix’ and ‘advantage’ claims days ahead of launch

What do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.