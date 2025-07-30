Wynne Evans hits out at ‘fundamentally flawed’ Strictly Come Dancing as this year’s stars pictured at rehearsals

Wynne Evans has taken aim at Strictly Come Dancing in a new Instagram post yesterday (Tuesday, July 29).

The Welsh star, 53, had an eventful time on the show, which ended with him stepping back from the live tour at the start of the year.

Wynne was on the show with Katya Jones (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Wynne Evans hits out at Strictly

Earlier this week, rehearsals for Strictly 2025 began. Returning dancers, including Dianne Buswell, Katya Jones, and Nikita Kuzmin, were all in attendance.

Welsh singer Wynne shared a picture of the pro dancers at rehearsals for his 91.6k followers to see. Over the top of the picture, a caption read: “What it’s like seeing pictures of Strictly”.

Wynne penned a lengthy caption to go along with the post.

“What it Feels Like to See Pictures of Strictly? I’ll be the first to admit I’ve made mistakes. Not quite the way the Daily Mail would have you believe, but mistakes all the same,” he wrote.

“The hardest part hasn’t been owning up to them or what people might think of me, that’s another story— it’s been watching the BBC engage in a series, of dare I say it, lies and cover‑ups in order to absolve themselves of any wrongdoing,” he then claimed.

“From my dealings right at the very top with Tim Davie, through BBC Wales and the HR department, one feeling has been constant: the only thing they truly care about is protecting themselves and their jobs and Ratings – people come second,” he then alleged.

Wynne has taken aim at Strictly and the BBC (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ve made mistakes’

Wynne then claimed. “When I first stepped into the rehearsal room at Strictly, I thought it would be a magical experience. And at the start, it was. But the very first thing I was told was: ‘Don’t trust anyone in this room — not even me.’ That hit me hard. I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve, and while I may sometimes sail close to the line, there’s never malice in what I do.

“What I wasn’t prepared for was the way people will protect their personal and BBC brands , at any cost. In the aftermath, I found myself dealing with a HR department that twisted facts, invented files and dates, and created a version of events that simply wasn’t true. Statements were issued in my name that I hadn’t even seen, let alone agreed to. My voice was taken away,” he then alleged.

“Tim Davie publicly promised that the BBC would safeguard people who took part in Strictly. I thought about that promise while sitting in a psychiatrist’s office near the BBC, staring out of the window at the BBC building, fighting to save my own life. That’s how close I came to the edge,” he then wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynne Evans (@wynneevans)

Wynne Evans slams ‘fundamentally flawed’ Strictly

“I’m not writing this as a victim, as I said I will own my mistakes. I’m writing it because the system is broken. Strictly is now fundamentally flawed in its duty of care. It’s allowed to continue because of ratings, while people’s wellbeing is left in tatters,” he then said.

“I’ve always believed in honesty, fairness and kindness. What I’ve learned is that institutions like the BBC or the Post Office believe only in self‑preservation. And until that changes, others will suffer and perhaps they won’t come through the other side.”

Some of Wynne’s fans took to the comment section in a show of support.

“Your own show is brilliant, you make me laugh, you are a tonic, keeping it real. Carry on being you,” one said.

“You should be very proud of yourself!” another said. “That chapter is well and truly closed. You’ve picked yourself up, dusted yourself down and you are making a great success at what you do best! And your fans are all loving it!” a third wrote.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by Entertainment Daily.

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

