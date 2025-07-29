Rumoured Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dani Dyer has reportedly been ‘spotted’ attending rehearsals.

Last weekend, it was announced by the BBC that the 2025 series had welcomed two new pro dancers. Previously, it had also been confirmed that all four panelists — Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood — would be returning.

However, the line-up of celebrities taking part is still to be confirmed. But could the secret about Dani joining the show accidentally be spoiled?

Dani was reportedly seen attending Elstree recently, where Strictly is filmed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dani Dyer for Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

While sharing on Reddit, one person wrote: “My daughter’s a receptionist at Elstree and was super excited that she saw Danni Dyer at the studio yesterday. Something to do with Strictly??”

Elstree Studios is where the show is filmed every weekend.

Despite no confirmation, fans of the show appeared happy with the idea of the former Love Island star on the bill.

“I’ve heard her name floating around so that’s brill news x,” an excited user replied.

“So exciting it’s that time of the year again!!!!” another shared.

“She is rumoured actually! I guess she will be on it, she’ll be good,” a third remarked.

ED reached out to the BBC for comment, who said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Dani has been rumoured to be on the show several times (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The BBC are desperate to make it work’

Over the past month, Dani has been heavily rumoured to have signed up for this year’s series. The speculation began soon after she got married to footballer Jarrod Bowen.

“Dani is still on cloud nine after her wedding, but once she’s back from her honeymoon, she wants to concentrate on her career. She’s thrilled to be in the running for Strictly. For her, it means she’s finally shaken off her Love Island tag,” a source told Heat.

“She hasn’t signed anything yet, but is in late stage talks – and her and the BBC are desperate to make it work.”

Strictly will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Read more: Angellica Bell ‘in talks’ for Strictly 2025: ‘She’ll be a great fit’

Would you like to see Dani Dyer on the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.