Strictly star Wynne Evans announces surprise engagement to partner: ‘Absolutely no idea how I pulled that off’

Strictly star Wynne Evans has announced that he is engaged to his partner.

The Welsh singer, 53, has been dating Liz Brookes since last year, after his divorce from his wife of 17 years, Tanwen Evans.

Liz also stuck by Wynne during the Strictly scandal.

Now, Wynne and Liz have taken the next step in their romance after Wynne popped the question.

Wynne has confirmed he’s engaged (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Strictly star Wynne Evans celebrates engagement

Last night (June 10), Wynne – who was recently axed by the BBC – took to his Instagram to reveal the exciting news that he is engaged.

The Go Compare star proposed to his future wife during a holiday abroad, and he uploaded photos of the happy couple celebrating the occasion.

Wynne wrote in the caption: “Big news… I got engaged!

Feeling very lucky, very happy, and just a tiny bit smug.

“This weekend in Morocco, somewhere between the couscous, the camels, and me limping around the souks like a man with no spatial awareness, I proposed to Liz — and she said yes! (No take-backs, I’ve checked.)”

He continued: “She’s clever, she’s kind, she’s got excellent taste in men. Absolutely no idea how I pulled that off, but here we are! Feeling very lucky, very happy, and just a tiny bit smug.”

Wynne’s fans ‘so happy’ for him

Strictly star Wynne soon had fans rushing to the comments section to send their congratulations.

One person said: “Congratulations, some happy news after a tough start to the year.” Someone else added: “Oh Wynne – I am so happy for you. Congratulations.”

A third person also chimed in: “Massive congratulations to you both.”

Liz and Wynne are now engaged (Credit: Instagram / Wynne Evans / Liz Brookes)

Wynne’s recent professional setbacks

Wynne’s engagement comes after he faced several career blows in recent weeks.

In May, he shared a statement confirming he had been axed by the BBC.

Following a four-month investigation, the Welsh opera singer revealed the BBC would not be renewing his one-year rolling contract with the corporation. The news arrived after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to Janette Manrara on the Strictly tour.

However, he has announced that he will continue his BBC Radio Wales show, but on a different platform. The Wynne Evans Show will be returning live every day from 9am until 12pm on a new app, through Alexa and Google.

