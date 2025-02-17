Wynne Evans’ BBC travel show All At Sea ‘axed’ as show replaced with EastEnders special

A BBC schedule shake-up takes place tonight (February 17) as Wynne Evans‘ travel show is taken off air.

In recent months, Wynne has faced public backlash after a string of controversies led to him being removed from the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

And now, after taking a step back from his BBC radio show, a schedule shake-up has forced him off air yet again.

All At Sea has been axed tonight (Credit: BBC)

BBC announces schedule shake-up as Wynne Evans replaced

Despite stepping back from the tour after receiving repeated warnings from BBC bosses, Wynne’s travel show remained on air.

However, tonight the show has been axed from the channel. And instead will be replaced with an EastEnders special.

The soap is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week. And, as a way to continue the celebrations, channel bosses have added a number of extra shows.

Tonight, EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square, will air. The episode sees a recently returned Ross Kemp meet cast members past and present. The show will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and contributions from other cast members of the BBC soap.

So, while Wynne and Joanna: All At Sea usually airs Mondays at 8.30pm, it has been moved to Wednesday February 19, at the same time.

An EastEnders celebration episode takes place instead of All At Sea (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans scandal explained

The 53-year-old opera singer stepped back from the tour for using a derogatory term towards Janette Manrara.

He was recorded making an extremely crude suggestion of a three-way sex session with Janette. It’s believed the comment caused bosses to give him a “final warning”.

But just days later, Wynne stepped back from the tour, and stepped away from his other duties at the BBC.

However, while his travel show will come back onto air, the BBC has faced backlash for not removing it permanently.

After the first episodes were released, fans took to X, to question the BBC‘s decision to keep it on air.

One fan asked: “Just a thought to BBC. But maybe this Wynne Evans All At Sea prime-time TV show could have been postponed for a while?”

While another penned: “BBC what on earth are you doing showcasing Wynne Evans tonight after yet another scandal. With his recent behaviour? You booted Gregg Wallace out fast enough. I will never watch anything with Evans involved.”

