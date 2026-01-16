The Traitors fans spot Stephen’s glaring mistake on screen yet none of the Faithfuls pick up on it

Stephen has somehow scraped through yet another day in The Traitors as the competition barrels into the second half – and this time it came down to a slip-up that could have ended his game.

Thursday night’s episode saw Sam finally banished from the castle, leaving just two Traitors still in play. Sam had been under suspicion for a while, and when the vote turned against him, he made sure to insist he was a Faithful right to the end.

With Sam gone, Traitors Rachel and Stephen were faced with a crucial decision over who to murder next in order to steady their positions and redirect attention. Their options were Jessie, Faraaz or Matt. In a blow for viewers, fan favourite Jessie was killed.

In tonight’s episode, Stephen appeared to make a glaring mistake during a conversation with Jade and Jack – but incredibly, it didn’t come back to haunt him at the Round Table.

Jade gave Stephen a look (Credit: BBC)

Fans think Jade noticed Stephen’s mistake on The Traitors

The trio were chatting outside as Jack shared his growing unease, admitting he suspected someone close to him could be a Traitor. At the same time, he reassured them both that he trusted them.

It was during this exchange that Stephen seemed to trip himself up.

“What I will say, and I’m saying this more because I know that I am a… Faithful,” he said, visibly stumbling over the word.

Jade responded with an awkward smile before the conversation moved on, but viewers at home were quick to notice.

“Stephen, you just started to say ‘I’m a Tra-Faithful’ and she noticed,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Stephen to Jack: ‘I know that I’m a T-Faithful.’”

A third summed up the mood perfectly: “This episode is stressing me out for Stephen.”

Stephen and Rachel decided to murder Jessie the night before (Credit: BBC)

Stephen’s lucky escapes so far

Once again, Stephen appears to have landed on his feet. Despite his facial expressions and obvious nerves, no one in the castle has seriously questioned him so far.

Jessie had previously begun to suspect Stephen after Ben’s murder, and again following Ross’s banishment as a Faithful. She was convinced a Traitor had been present in the library when Ben made his confession before being killed.

That night, both Fiona and Stephen were in the room. Fiona was later banished and exposed as a Traitor, allowing Stephen to breathe a sigh of relief. But Jessie quickly turned her attention back to him during the Cage mission. Before she could fully rally support, she was murdered at the start of tonight’s episode.

Rachel’s game plan is working (Credit: BBC)

Rachel appears to bulletproof

Meanwhile, Rachel continues to evade suspicion despite repeated warnings from other players.

Fellow Traitor Fiona turned on Rachel in the second week after believing she had lied about what Faithful Amanda had told her regarding her career. Amanda had privately revealed to Rachel that she was a former Metropolitan Police detective, hoping to strengthen her case against Jade and Sam.

That same evening, Amanda was banished. When Rachel later disclosed Amanda’s former job to the group, Fiona sensed something wasn’t right. She tried to expose Rachel as a Traitor, but her plan backfired and Fiona was voted out instead.

Harriet also raised concerns about Rachel, though her approach failed to convince the group. She only revealed she was a thriller writer and former criminal barrister midway through the game, explaining she didn’t want to paint a target on her back.

By Wednesday night, Harriet had concluded Rachel was a Traitor, but her delivery didn’t land. She snapped at Roxy during breakfast, talked over others, and delivered a lengthy argument at the Round Table. Harriet even urged the group to vote her out so she could “sacrifice” herself as a Faithful and prove Rachel’s guilt.

Instead, both Harriet and another player left the castle without exposing Rachel, reinforcing the belief that Rachel is a Faithful.

Ellie confessed her relationship with Ross before she was banished (Credit: BBC)

Ellie is voted out in The Traitors

Rachel later admitted she had no real plan that day, despite claiming at breakfast that she knew who a Traitor was. She described it as a “white lie”, saying she wanted to observe behavioural changes. She then accused Ellie of acting differently, which swayed the group.

Ellie broke down in tears, trying to explain her game as a Faithful. In the end, Faraaz, Stephen, Jade and Rachel voted for Ellie. Roxy voted James, Ellie and Matthew voted Jade, while James and Jack wrote Matthew’s name.

Before leaving, Ellie revealed her relationship with Ross and confirmed she too was a Faithful – another dramatic exit that leaves Stephen and Rachel still very much in control.

Read more: Traitors fans claim show producers have an ‘agenda’ with Rachel Duffy and are scripting the show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!

Catch up with The Traitors on BBC iPlayer ahead of the next episode on Wednesday, January 21 at 8pm.