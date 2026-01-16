Traitors fans claim show producers have an ‘agenda’ with Rachel Duffy and are scripting the show

Traitors fans have accused show bosses of cooking up an “agenda” with Rachel Duffy and “pulling strings” to keep her in the castle.

Claims that the episodes are “scripted” come as viewers scratch their heads over how Rachel keeps escaping banishment.

The Traitor has been at the heart of almost every major clash in recent instalments.

Yet she just keeps slipping through the net.

Traitors fans have accused the BBC of ‘having an agenda’ with Rachel Duffy (Credit: BBC)

Rachel has been directly challenged by both Harriet Tyce and Fiona Hughes, with accusations made loudly and publicly.

Yet, somehow, her name keeps missing from the chalkboards.

That confusion reached new levels after the latest Round Table, where Rachel did not receive a single vote.

As a result, some fans are now questioning whether production has a hand in how events are unfolding.

A few have even suggested the BBC has an “agenda”, claiming bosses want Rachel to mirror the journey of series two winner and vocal show supporter Harry Clark.

Traitors fans accuse BBC of ‘scripting show’

The debate has been playing out online, with X users sharing their disbelief during and after Thursday night’s episode.

One viewer wrote: “Not a single vote for Rachel after all this hysteria. Is it that they are dumb or is it production?”

Another replied: “I do think it is scripted as too many things are obvious yet not being said.” A third added: “Surely it’s production. She didn’t even get a mention.”

A fourth claimed: “Prod agenda is for her to be the new Harry.”

Still, not everyone agrees with the theory.

“I think production. But she’s also very popular with the group and she does a good job at talking like a Faithful,” one fan said.

Another commented: “I think Fiona and Harriet going for her in a deranged manner was production pulling strings. But I genuinely think they’re all clues.”

Others shut the idea down entirely, with one writing: “Don’t disrespect production like that. This lot are just bottom set!”

Another added: “Dumbest bunch of Faithfuls EVER. Roxy is also just an absolute whopper. Does my head in.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Rachel has managed to avoid banishment despite being heavily in the spotlight twice (Credit: BBC)

Who will Rachel and Stephen murder next?

Rachel has barely left the spotlight since last week, with drama following her at every turn inside the castle.

The mum-of-three first came under fire when fellow Traitor, Fiona Hughes, acting as the Secret Traitor, accused her outright in front of the group.

Despite the explosive moment, Rachel managed to flip the situation and Fiona was the one banished.

History then appeared to repeat itself with crime writer Harriet Tyce.

Harriet made her suspicions clear to the entire group, insisting Rachel was a Traitor.

Once again, Rachel survived, while Harriet paid the price.

Last night, Rachel back in control, heading to the Turret with fellow Traitor Stephen Libby to decide their next move.

Following the banishment of Faithful Sam Little, the pair narrowed their murder options to Jessie Stride, Matty Hyndman or Faraaz Noor.

Viewers will find out who is next to be taken out when the show returns tonight at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

