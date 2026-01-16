Furious Traitors fans turn on ‘hypocrite’ Roxy Wilson as they fume about her treatment of fellow Faithful

Roxy Wilson has come under fire from furious Traitors fans over her ‘hypocritical’ treatment of James Baker.

James secretly took an immunity shield earlier this week to protect himself from murder, choosing not to tell the rest of his team.

When the group realised a shield was missing and pressure mounted, he buckled and confessed.

Roxy Wilson has been slammed as a ‘hypocrite’ by Traitors fans (Credit: BBC)

Yet Roxy, who was not even part of James’s team, has been one of his loudest critics since the truth came out.

Traitors fans brand Roxy Wilson a ‘hypocrite’

During last night’s episode, Roxy took aim at James during breakfast.

She fired at him: “James, I just have to ask, what were you thinking about deceiving your small group?

“Why didn’t you say, ‘Guys, I’m desperate for a shield’? No one is ever going to have a problem with that, to be honest.

“I have been a bit suspicious of you and I feel I can’t not look at you now because that was deceptive behaviour.”

Her clear frustration continued later at the Round Table, where she voted for James and admitted: “I just struggle to get past the shield thing.”

But many fans have been quick to point out that Roxy herself has been hiding a huge secret from the group.

The recruiter entered the competition alongside her mum, Judy Wilson – a fact none of the remaining players know.

Judy was later banished, but the secret has never been revealed to those left in the castle.

Fans have taken to social media to vent their anger.

One viewer wrote on X: “Not Roxy being annoyed that someone didn’t tell the group he had a shield when she didn’t tell the whole group her mum was there.”

Another added: “Roxy – ‘Oh my god, James, I can’t believe you lied about taking the shield. That’s so deceitful and dishonest’.

“Also Roxy – ‘Ah yeah, my mum was in here from the start but I’m going to lie to everyone about it’.”

Over on Reddit, another fan commented: “It’s hypocritical of her to go after James for dishonesty when she is hiding a secret of her own.”

Roxy has laid into James for lying about shield despite hiding the truth about her mum from everyone (Credit: BBC)

Who is facing murder next?

In Thursday night’s episode, Sam Little was banished at the Round Table. He landed the most votes, despite being a Faithful.

As he left, Sam revealed his identity and told the group: “What a ride. Apart from being billy no mates in the cage, I’ve had the best time.

“You’re all amazing and I wish you all the best of luck. But right now, I just want to go and see my wife.”

As night fell, Traitors Rachel and Stephen returned to the Turret. Once again offered the chance to recruit, they instead chose to murder.

They are now considering Jessie Stride, Matty Hyndman or Faraaz Noor as their next victim.

Read more: Traitors fans ‘lose it’ with laughter over this very funny split-second moment with Adam Waughman

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday January 16, 2026.